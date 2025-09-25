U.S. Forest Service To Waive Most Fees This Saturday For Nat’l Public Lands Day

Recreationists looking to get an early jump on spying fall colors in the National Forest will have an opportunity to gain access at no charge this weekend.

Saturday, Sept. 27 is National Public Lands Day, and the U.S. Forest Service will be waiving recreation fees at most day-use sites, trailheads, picnic areas, boat launches, and visitor centers.

Fees for things like camping, cabin rentals, and certain permits will still apply, but the no-charge access will allow many visitors a chance to save a little money as they begin their autumn recreation plans in the National Forest.

In addition to the free accesses, campfire restrictions have now been lifted on the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, so those who have been eager to roast some hot dogs and s'mores over an open flame, and sing some tunes while the tamarack crackles in the background, can finally have their chance before winter sets in.

Campfires are still prohibited on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, but are expected to be allowed once again at some point in the near future.