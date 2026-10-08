At the mouth of the Columbia River, where a river fights the ocean, two enormous forces meet head-on. The river pushes outward, backed by the weight of an entire watershed. The Pacific pushes back with tides, wind, and swells that have crossed thousands of miles of open water. Where they collide, the Columbia River Bar earns its nickname: the “Graveyard of the Pacific.”

The river also drops millions of tons of sediment here every year, so the sandbars and underwater channels never stay put. Breaking waves can top 40 feet. Conditions can go from manageable to deadly in as little as five minutes.

The record is hard to argue with. Since 1792, roughly 2,000 ships have sunk in this short stretch of water, and hundreds of people have drowned.

How Mariners Tame It

Nobody has beaten the bar, but people have learned to work with it. Starting in the late 1800s, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built massive stone jetties to narrow the river mouth and keep the channel from wandering.

Today, large cargo ships can’t cross without help. Columbia River Bar Pilots, specialists legally required to board and steer vessels through the shifting sands, make that call. When something goes wrong, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Station Cape Disappointment trains some of the country’s most skilled motor lifeboat handlers in some of the roughest surf.

Where to See It for Yourself

The best way to understand the bar is to stand near it. Cape Disappointment State Park, on the Washington side, offers dramatic headlands, historic lighthouses, and the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. Across the river in Astoria, the Columbia River Maritime Museum displays artifacts and stories from the bar’s long, hard history.

Fort Stevens State Park in Oregon has the most haunting reminder of all: the skeletal remains of the Peter Iredale, a ship wrecked on the beach that still rises from the sand.

Shipwreck of the Peter Iredale PHOTO: Connor Shipwreck of the Peter Iredale PHOTO: Connor

For families planning a fall coastal getaway, this is an easy stop. The river that flows past our town ends here, in a fight the ocean has won for more than two centuries.

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