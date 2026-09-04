Sheriff’s Department Searching For Missing Cashmere Man

Sheriff’s Department Searching For Missing Cashmere Man

Chelan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 57-year-old Christopher Steiner, who was last seen at his residence on Olalla Canyon Road in Cashmere on Sunday, August 30th, at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Steiner left the residence on foot and left his phone at the residence when he departed and has not been seen or heard from since.

Deputies have conducted an extensive search utilizing drones, a helicopter, and a deputy trained in tracking.

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Christopher Steiner of Cashmere, WA Image: CCSO
Christopher Steiner of Cashmere, WA Image: CCSO

The missing man is described as a white male, 5’10”, approximately 150 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair. He was last seen wearing dark fleece-like pajama pants, knee-high ranch-style boots, and a faded black hooded sweatshirt with the wording “PORNSTAR.”

Anyone with information regarding Steiner's whereabouts or who may have seen him is asked to contact the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (509) 667-6845.

or email Detective Anders Wiggum at anders.wiggum@co.chelan.wa.us

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Gallery Credit: Avery Cooper

Filed Under: chelan county sheriff'soffice, missing
Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

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