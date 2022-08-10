Online Applications for Conceal Carry Licenses Now Available

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced that they now have their Conceal Pistol License Application available online starting August 10, 2022.

A transaction fee will be charged to those applying online, however no additional fees will be placed on Chelan County residents as they transition to this new service.

Those uninterested with applying online can still apply in-person.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office recommends applicants to access the site through a desktop or tablet. Those applying through their mobile phone may experience technical difficulties.

New CPL applicants will still need to have their fingerprints taken within 30 days of applying.

Fingerprints can be taken at the main Wenatchee office on 401 Washington St. on Level 1, no appointment necessary. This service is available Monday through Thursday between 9:00am to 11:30am and 1:30pm to 4:00pm, with no service on Friday.

This service is done through Permitium software and can be accessed here.