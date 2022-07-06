Chelan Co. Sheriff’s Office Seeking ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping in finding a man suspected of committing a string of burglaries in the Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas.

Sergeant Brian Lewis says 33-year-old Kevin Waters has an arrest warrant out of Chelan County Superior Court for Possession of Stolen Property 1st Degree and Trafficking Stolen Property 2nd Degree. Detectives also anticipate additional felony charges.

Waters is accused of burglarizing vacation homes, residences and local businesses including the Leavenworth Ski Hill. He allegedly stole large volumes of property including firearms from various locations, exceeding $50,000 in value.

A search warrant was served on an old bus that Waters is believed to have lived out of. After the seizure of the bus several firearms were recovered, although not all of the missing firearms have been accounted for.

Waters has reportedly been seen in public carrying a handgun on his hip and is considered armed and dangerous by the sheriff's office.

"We've identified several camps up in the Lake Wenatchee area up Forest Service roads that he has been over the last month, but we don't know currently where he's at." Lewis said, "But he is known to live far up into the woods up Forest Service roads in makeshift camps up there."

Waters is a white male, 5-foot-11-inches tall, roughly 185 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. Waters may have changed his hair color and is said to wear heavy eye liner. He's been known to drive a blue 1997 Subaru Legacy with grey front fenders.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies spotted Waters in the Lake Wenatchee area on June 21st. A deputy initiated a traffic stop, with Waters allegedly fleeing the scene.

"If (a member of the public) ends up finding Mr. Waters, we ask that they don't attempt to make contact." Lewis said, "Instead call either 9-1-1 or Rivercom (509-663-911) and let them know about the location and deputies will respond."

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is advising that property owners in the Lake Wenatchee area check their properties in case they too have been a victim of a recent burglary. If you have been burglarized, contact Rivercom.