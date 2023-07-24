Man Allegedly Points Gun At Safeway Customer In Wenatchee

Wenatchee Police are asking for the public's assistance in helping them identify two men who got into an altercation involving a firearm at a grocery store over the weekend.

The incident occurred at the Safeway in the 500 block of North Miller Street at around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday when the pair allegedly got into an argument.

"The Safeway store called the police department regarding a verbal altercation between two males," says Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. "During that altercation one of the males pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the other male."

Reinfeld says both men then left the store before police arrived at the scene.

"The male who pointed the firearm then fled the store, hopped in a car and took off northbound on Miller Street. The other male went out the store's other door with a case of beer that he did not pay for. We don't know if it was a theft or if he simply forgot to pay because he'd just had a gun pointed at him."

Investigators believe they have already identified one of the suspects and are in the process of trying to contact him but are still looking to I.D. the other man.

Anyone with information about the either man is asked to call the Wenatchee Police Department's non-emergency line through RiverCom Dispatch at 509-663-9911 and reference Case #23W12668.