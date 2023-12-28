Police Name Officers Involved In Eastmont Ave. Shooting

The four law enforcement officers who discharged their weapons and injured a man during a standoff on Eastmont Avenue last week have been identified.

According to a report issued Thursday (Dec. 28) by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit (NCW SIU), Chelan County Sheriff's Office Sgts. Adam Musgrove and Brian Lewis, and deputy Andrew Tilton, along with Wenatchee Police Department officer Erik Magnussen all fired upon 54-year-old Troy A. McMaster after he reportedly exited his vehicle and refused to comply with officer requests to disarm.

McMaster's confrontation with law enforcement followed a pursuit which began in Olds Station where he allegedly fired a gun at, and rammed his vehicle into the Elwood "Bud" Link Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic.

Police wounded McMaster multiple times and he remains hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

NCW SIU detectives are still investigating the incident by locating and interviewing witnesses, examining evidence and reviewing video surveillance footage.

All of the involved officers remain on administrative leave, which is standard practice following an officer-involved use of force incident.