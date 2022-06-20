State to Ban High-Capacity Ammo Magazines After July 1

Starting after July 1, high-capacity ammo magazines will be banned in Washington state.

Gov. Jay Inslee recently signed SB 5078, a law that prohibits the sale of magazines with more than 10 rounds.

SB 5078 states the following: “The legislature finds and declares that gun violence is a threat to the public health and safety of Washingtonians. Firearms equipped with large capacity magazines increase casualties by allowing a shooter to keep firing for longer periods of time without reloading.”

This gun law was published alongside two other gun laws, a federal law that now requires a serial number for homemade firearms, the other prohibiting guns from school board meetings, council meetings, or election offices.

Wash. State will join the nine other states that have signed similar gun restriction bills.

This law will not affect current magazine purchases before July, but will prohibit future purchases after the deadline.

Those who violate this new measure will be charged with a gross misdemeanor.