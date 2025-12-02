High School Seniors Face Tough Choices At Local Colleges
Idaho: The College of Idaho
Montana: University of Montana - Western
Oregon: Reed College
Washington: DigiPen Institute of Technology
Knocking off the University of Washington, as the hardest in-state college to get into, DigiPen Institute of Technology recently admitted 38% of its applicants. The tech college, based in Redmond, is in the shadow of Microsoft's world campus. In addition to its Redmond campus, it also has classrooms in Singapore and Spain. DigiPen offers undergrad programs in music, sound design, and computer science in a real-time interactive simulation. The recent net price to attend here was $36,832. The SAT range was listed as 1140-1340.
The College of Idaho recently replaced Northwest Nazarene University as the toughest school in Idaho to gain acceptance. It was founded in 1891 at a Presbyterian church in Caldwell, Idaho.
As of 2023, it was the 178th hardest college in America to get into. The 131-year-old school with an enrollment of just over 1,000, had an acceptance rate of 48%—annual net cost to attend in 2023: $21,343. The SAT range for students admitted to the College of Idaho was 1050-1240.
Rocky Mountain College most recently held the title of hardest school to get into in Montana. UMW in Dillon, Montana, admitted 52% of its applicants in 2023. Back in 1893, the Montana State Normal School was founded to train teachers in line with other states' education models.
During the 20th century, the school incorporated four-year programs in other fields. In 2000, its name changed to the University of Montana-Western. SAT range: 890-1120.
Located Southeast of Downtown Portland, Reed College is a small school with a 42% admission rate (The 108th hardest college to get into in America.) The net cost to attend Reed is $33,980. Reed does not place a strong emphasis on letter grades. There also isn't an honor roll or dean's list here. SAT range: 1320-1520
Knocking off the University of Washington, as the hardest in-state college to get into, DigiPen Institute of Technology only admitted 38% of its applicants in 2023. The tech college, based in Redmond, is in the shadow of Microsoft’s world campus. In addition to its Redmond campus, it also has classrooms in Singapore and Spain. DigiPen offers undergrad programs in music, sound design, and computer science in a real-time interactive simulation. The net price to attend here was $36,832. The SAT range was listed as 1140-1340.
