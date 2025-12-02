We're just a couple of months away from high school seniors finding out if they got into their dream schools. February is usually when college applicants find out whether they got in.

The University of Washington has usually had the lowest admission rate in the state, admitting 46% in 2017. But this year, another school took that spot—and honestly, I hadn’t even heard of it until now.

Keep reading to find out which school it is.

We’ve listed the most competitive schools in the Pacific Northwest, organized alphabetically by state.

Idaho: The College of Idaho

The College of Idaho

The College of Idaho recently became the hardest school in Idaho to get into, taking the spot from Northwest Nazarene University. It was founded in 1891 at a Presbyterian church in Caldwell, Idaho.

In 2023, The College of Idaho ranked 178th hardest to get into in the country. The school, which is 131 years old and has just over 1,000 students, had an acceptance rate of 48%. The annual net cost to attend that year was $21,343. Students admitted to the College of Idaho had SAT scores between 1050 and 1240.

Montana: University of Montana - Western

University of Montana Western

Rocky Mountain College was recently considered the hardest school to get into in Montana. Two years ago, the University of Montana-Western in Dillon, Montana, accepted 52% of its applicants. The Montana State Normal School was established in 1893 to train teachers, following the education models of other states.

In the 20th century, the school added four-year programs in other areas. In 2000, its name changed to the University of Montana-Western. The SAT range for admitted students is 890-1120.

Oregon: Reed College



Reed College

Reed College is a small school southeast of downtown Portland with a 42% admission rate, making it the 108th hardest college to get into in America. The net cost to attend is $33,980. Reed does not focus much on letter grades, and there is no honor roll or dean's list. The SAT range for admitted students is 1320-1520.

Washington: DigiPen Institute of Technology

DigiPen Institute of Technology

Knocking off the University of Washington, as the hardest in-state college to get into, DigiPen Institute of Technology recently admitted 38% of its applicants. The tech college, based in Redmond, is in the shadow of Microsoft’s world campus. In addition to its Redmond campus, it also has classrooms in Singapore and Spain. DigiPen offers undergrad programs in music, sound design, and computer science in a real-time interactive simulation. The recent net price to attend here was $36,832. The SAT range was listed as 1140-1340.

