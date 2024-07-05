Suspect In Custody For Starting Wenatchee Fire With Fireworks

Fire Update 8:15 am Friday

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has confirmed one person is in custody under suspicion of starting the fire with fireworks.

Fire Update 8:00 am Friday

The state Fire Marshal's Office has approved a request to send extra resources to help fight the fire.

Aircraft are expected to arrive about 10 a.m. No buildings have been damaged but crews have protected about 60 homes.

The Sage Hills Trail system is closed because of ongoing wildfire activity.

That includes No. 1 Canyon to the Horselake Preserve.

Image from Chelan County Emergency Management Image from Chelan County Emergency Management loading...

Fire Update 7:15 am Friday

A Red Cross Shelter has been established at Wenatchee Seventh-Day Adventist Church in the 500 block of North Western Avenue in Wenatchee. Fire Update 6:30 am Friday Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 Fire Evacuation for North Wenatchee, Leave now. The new affected area west and south of the fire, and includes Westwick Rd., Kookaburro Run, Westview Drive, Westmoreland Drive and Maple Street West of the Canal. Fire Update 5:30 am Friday The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 - Go Now - Fire Evacuation for Horselake and Broadview Wenatchee. The affected area is Broadhurst and Maiden Lane from Broadhurst to the end. Chelan County Emergency Management says current conditions present a specific and immediate threat to the life and safety of persons within the area. Police have reestablished a staging area at the Morman Church on Maiden Lane. Residents are being asked to monitor local radio stations and Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook for updates.

Fire Updat 4 am Friday

Evacuation notices are underway from a 3-alarm fire in the 1800 block of Horselake Road in Wenatchee.

The fire is in the northwest portion of the city and has been burning downslope toward the Wenatchee River.

Police and fire crews have established a staging area at the Wenatchee Walmart.

As of 4 am Friday, residents were being served Level 3 evacuation notices for the entire area from the fire's location back to Walmart and to Maiden Lane.

This story will be updated.