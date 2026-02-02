Costco surprised sneaker fans by quietly dropping the Nike SB Dunk Low Kirkland Brand version this past Saturday (January 31st) at select Costco stores in New York, Oregon, California, and Washington. Costco sold a purposely low-key grey sweatpant-style shoe for $135. The surprise sale sparked immediate interest and created long lines.

What Costco locations sold the Nike SB Dunk Low on Saturday?

California (three Costco stores)

San Francisco’s 10th Street location

Laguna Nigel (on Cabot Road, located in the San Joaquin Hills in the southeastern corner of Orange County, not far from the Pacific Ocean)

Los Angeles (Los Feliz Blvd, not far from Griffith Park in the Hollywood area)

Hawaii (one location)

Honolulu, its Keahole Street location (famously known to have the great Costco sushi bar, on the Southeast part of Oahu)

Nevada (one location)

The Costco in Henderson, on Marks Street.

New York (two locations)

Long Island City (Vernon Ave) and Brooklyn (on 3rd Street)

Oregon (two locations)

Portland’s NE 138th location, just east of the airport (PDX).

Beaverton’s SW Jenkins Road location (6-minute drive to Nike World Headquarters)

Washington (one location)

Kirkland (Costco’s original location, located on 120th NE)

The Nike SB Costco Kirkland shoe’s hype went viral on Saturday

Soon after their release, Costco members—who were allowed to purchase only one pair of Nike SBs per visit—began reselling these sneakers on platforms such as StockX, eBay, and GOAT. The listings for these Nike SBs ranged from approximately $400 to $5,000. The design features prominent Costco branding, including a gray sweatshirt-style upper, Kirkland logos, a hidden $1.50 hot dog label on the inside bottom of the insole, and a removable Executive Membership card tag. As of now, there has been no announcement from Costco or Nike regarding a potential restock or wider release of the sneakers.

When will the Costco SB Dunks be widely available at your local Costco location?

It's possible that the rest of the country will receive the sneaker in the coming weeks. When a limited product arrives at a Costco location, they will place it on the floor without notice, so check your local Costco regularly to see if/when they receive the Costco SB Dunks. -Sole Retriever

