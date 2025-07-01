Plan on delays if traveling on I-90 through Grant County, as a major paving project kicks off along more than 40 miles of highway.

The $22 million project, led by the Washington State Department of Transportation, begins Sunday, July 14, and continues through Oct. 31. Crews will return in the spring with the project slated to wrap-up in fall 2026.

Get our free mobile app

The work will restore key sections of the highway. Both directions between mileposts 175-181 (Mae Valley to east of Moses Lake) and Eastbound between mileposts 164–175 (Dodson Road to Mae Valley)

Work takes place weekdays, Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Expect single-lane and temporary ramp closures during construction hours. Speed will be 55 mph in those sections, 40 mph when crews are present.

Work will shift to Monday through Friday after Labor Day.