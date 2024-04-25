The Top 8 Fast-Food Chain Breakfast Burritos in WA
The first time I ate a breakfast burrito - was almost a religious experience. It happened at a simple mom-and-pop place, near the Gonzaga campus in Spokane.
Many local mom-and-pop places make tasty breakfast burritos.
EatThis.com sampled breakfast burritos from national fast-food chains and curated a list that we share with you.
The number one pick made the food critic explain "OMG!"
8 - Jack in the Box
The Good: The egg and sausage have good flavor. The Bad: Hot sauce is essential because it lacks seasoning.
7 - Burger King
You have the option of two sizes options. The BK Breakfast burrito seemed like the ingredients from their breakfast sandwich - inserted into a burrito.
6 - Wendy's
If you like bacon on the chewy side, go grab a Wendy’s Breakfast Burrito. They pack in a bunch of bacon. EatThis.com says: "The ingredients needed to be blended better."
5 - Taco Bell
The tester was surprised that Taco Bell did NOT deliver a better Breakfast Burrito.
It IS Taco Bell after all right?
The Good: “I liked how the egg and sausage were mixed” The Bad: “It could've used some veggies, salsa, beans (come on!), or other elements to help spice it up.” “The sausage tasted metallic.” and “The eggs were also a little rubbery.”
4 - Chick-fil-A
Found all over the Puget Sound area.
The Good: A nice crispness on the potatoes. The eggs were OK. The Bad: The lower half of the burrito is where the chicken and cheese were - with so many potatoes that it could've used more of the other fillings (or fewer potatoes) for better balance.
3 - McDonald's
The pork sausage had a sharp spice and tasted better than Taco Bell. Other positives:
'The cheese blended in well with the soft and fluffy eggs and adding the chiles and onions elevated it way above the options that didn't have any veggies.' -EatThis.com
2 - Del Taco
You’ll find Del Taco in Walla Walla, Tri-Cities, Vancouver WA, The Olympia area (Lacey), and Federal Way.
With three breakfast burrito options: Bacon and egg, egg and cheese, and egg and carne asada.
They do a great job with the steak, the eggs and other fillings are mixed in very well.
1 - Carl's Jr.
Surprising right? Very much. Of the three Breakfast Burrito options - pick the steak and egg. Here’s how the EatThis.com food critic reacted.
'After my first bite, I said, "Oh my God!" out loud. That was a first and only for me during this taste test...I would order this again!' -EatThis.com
