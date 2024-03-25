Unwind In Nature: Rent Cabins & Lookouts In Oregon And Washington
Have you ever wanted to get away and recharge in a beautiful quiet location? I’ve been able to get away for a three-day weekend. It was a great memory - but it would have been even better with a friend or with a tribe of family members.
How many cabins and Lookouts are available to rent?
Did you know, that there are about 130 rental cabins and lookouts managed by the Forest Service in Oregon and Washington? If you like to hike to a cabin or a lookout - and gaze up at a full sky of brightly lit stars and passing satellites. We have some links for you to check out.
Get a reservation and go!
Look below for some great rental cabins and lookouts in the following Pacific Northwest regions.
You’re sure to make memories for you and your loved ones.
- Colville National Forest - North of Spokane
- Deschutes National Forest - Central Oregon
- Fremont-Winema National Forest - Southern Oregon/Cascade Crest
- Gifford Pinchot National Forest - Mt. Rainier Nat’l Park to the Columbia River
- Malheur National Forest - Eastern Oregon’s Blue Mountains
- Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest - Canadian border to Mt. Rainier Nat’l Park
- Mt. Hood National Forest - Columbia River to Mt. Jefferson (including Mt. Hood)
- Ochoco National Forest - Located in Central Oregon’s Ochoco Mountain Range
- Okanogan & Wenatchee National Forest - Canada to Lake Chelan
- Olympic National Forest - Olympic Mountain Range (The Pacific to Hood Canal)
- Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest - Southwest Oregon (into Northern CA)
- Umatilla National Forest - Blue Mountains of NE Oregon & SE Washington
- Umpqua National Forest - Western slopes of the Cascades in Southern Oregon
- Wallowa-Whitman National Forest - Southeast Oregon & Western Idaho
- Willamette National Forest - Central Oregon Cascades
INFO: Forest Service
