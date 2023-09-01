Fully Loaded, in Wenatchee WA, Get Your Baked Potato Here

You know, I have been craving a big ole baked potato. Loaded with cheddar cheese, sour cream, butter and chives please.

I did a little spud diggin for different places to visit and get just what you order on your baked potato, with the help of Yelp, this is what we came up with!

Top 5 Restaurants for a Baked Potato in the Wenatchee WA area:

1. The Rock Bar and Grill

"Stopped in this small town bar and grill for dinner on our way to Leavenworth. Located about 15 minutes from Wenatchee, in a town of Rock Island, looks like it's a very well establish business in the area. From their bio, this bar has been around since the 1940s. It was a relaxing spot, and definitely can tell that we were not from around the area- a lot of locals on Friday night, as well as a large group gathering for a party. They have karaoke and other fun events for the locals. I enjoyed the whiskey burger, and my husband got the prime rib melt. It was all delicious and a must stop!" - Jenna M

2. McGlinn's Public House

"McGlinn's is a gem! Everything about our dinner was terrific. The service efficient and friendly; the food inventive and tasty; even the ambiance was stellar. All three of raved about our sandwiches and time came to pay the bill, the charge was less than many fancy restaurants where we've eaten with poorer service and less hearty meals...." - Bill K

3. Rail Station and Ale House

"Just finished a most enjoyable meal at the Rail Station and Ale House

Husband had the smoked brisket dip and said it was probably the best dip sandwich he's had in a long long time. I had the fish and chips and they were top quality. Our drinks were awesome as well.

The staff was extremely helpful and friendly. We were just passing through, but would highly recommend this restaurant." - Peggy

4. The Windmill

"This place has the best service and the best drinks. We make sure to always stop for dinner at the Windmill when we are in the area. It is super old school and very supper club-esque. The salads are great, the burger, delicious, grilled chicken, perfectly prepared, and the deserts are off the charts." - Mol J

5. Huck

"A great birthday celebration for a friend! Food was delicious. Fish and chips, Huck burger and a bacon cheeseburger. Our server was very honest with accurate recommendations even if pot pie chicken was a bit chewy the sauce and crust was really good.

Try the deep fried deviled eggs. 6 as an appetizer. Unique and quite tasty.

Generous servings of fries and no up charge for sweet potato ones which were even better than regular ones!

Our server Sarhada was attentive and accommodating when there was a slight order mix up." - Julie M

No go get yourself a baked potato the way YOU like it.

