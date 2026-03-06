Spokane is feeling the sting of high ticket prices and a less-than-stellar college basketball ranking. Across Washington, basketball is a big deal, especially in places like Seattle and Spokane. But lately, Gonzaga University's men's basketball program has faced criticism. The Bulldogs, usually a top team in the West Coast Conference, now have the most expensive season tickets in all of college basketball. Season tickets to see the Zags at the Kennel cost 30 times as much as the cheapest seats in places like Montgomery, Alabama.

Action from the Kennel via Getty Images Action from the Kennel via Getty Images loading...

These high prices are part of the reason Spokane ranks low on WalletHub's 2026 Best Cities for College Basketball Fans list . Among midsize cities with populations between 100,000 and 300,000, Spokane is 46th with a score of only 24.04, far behind top cities like Lexington, Kentucky, and Lawrence, Kansas.

The study examines nine main factors, including the number of Division I teams (Spokane has just Gonzaga), team performance over the last three seasons, championship wins, social media fan engagement, and stadium size. Gonzaga stands out for its wins and steady coaching under Hall of Fame coach Mark Few, but falls short in affordability and other areas, such as conference titles and coaching changes.

2021 NCAA Tournament via Getty Images 2021 NCAA Tournament via Getty Images loading...

For fans in the Inland Northwest, this ranking is disappointing. Gonzaga's strong record, regular NCAA Tournament appearances, and NBA players like Chet Holmgren make the excitement understandable, but high ticket prices make it hard for many locals to attend games, especially as living costs rise.

More community events or different ticket pricing could help Spokane improve its ranking. With March Madness coming up, Spokane shows that real fans care about the game, not just the price. Washington basketball could use a comeback, and Spokane might be the place to start.

Gonzaga Prepares for College Gameday All eyes will be on Spokane, Washington this Saturday Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM