The History of America’s I-90 Highway
The Iconic I-90 Highway
Starts near Seattle’s T-Mobile Park (home of the Seattle Mariners) and Lumen Field (Home of the Seahawks and Sounders FC). It crosses America - to Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts.
Mapquest estimates the 3,000-mile-plus journey to be a little over 50 hours (not counting stops.)
At 3,021 miles, I-90 is the longest-running interstate in America, connecting Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts.
For those who are wondering if it's the longest road in America? It's not - that honor belongs to U.S. Route 20 - a 3,365-mile road from Boston to Newport, Oregon.
Odd facts about I-90
State with the most miles: Montana (552.5 miles)
State with the least amount of miles: Pennsylvania (46 miles)
I-90 had a stoplight? Yes, until the year 1991. I-90 had one stoplight at an intersection in Wallace, Idaho’s business district. This went away with the construction of an overpass.
‘Wallace held a grand funeral for its stoplight on September 12, 1991, placing it in a horse-drawn hearse and driving it through town as bagpipers played. Now the stoplight rests in peace at the Wallace Mining Museum, its lamps forever dimmed, in a coffin filled with artificial flowers.’ -RoadsideAmerica.com
There was a time when you could blaze through Montana - literally.
From 1995 to 1999, there was no numbered daytime speed limit on rural highways in Montana, including I-90.
‘The speed limit was simply defined as "reasonable and proper" as determined on a case-by-case basis by the Montana Highway Patrol until the Montana Supreme Court ruled it was unconstitutional.’ -NY Times
The daytime speed limit was announced as 75 mph in 1999 and later raised to 80 mph in 2015.
Arguably the most unique attraction along I-90
South Dakota’s Wall Drug. A place where you stop in for cheap coffee.
An average of two million visitors stop into Wall Drug’s quaint cowboy-themed stores. Walk around and grab any necessary personal items in their drugstore. Get a Wall Drup bumper sticker or t-shirt in their gift shop. Eat at several of Wall Drug’s restaurants - and they even have an art gallery!
Grab the kids and pose for selfies in front of the 80-foot Brontosaurus sculpture.
I-90 crosses the Mississippi River
The interstate crosses the mighty Mississippi on the Dresbach Bridge, crossing from Minnesota into Wisconsin.
Deadman’s Curve
Interstate-90 joins Cleveland’s “Inner-belt” and flows alongside The Guardian's “Progressive Park.” After bordering Cleveland’s downtown section it makes a right-hand turn, nicknamed “Deadman’s Curve” for the many crashes from cars unable to negotiate the sharp turn.
Massachusetts Turnpike
I-90’s entire run through Massachusetts is known as “The Pike” or “The MassPike.” After passing by Logan Airport, The 3,000 plus mile, I-90 ends at an interchange with Route 1A in East Boston.
