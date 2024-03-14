The Iconic I-90 Highway

Starts near Seattle’s T-Mobile Park (home of the Seattle Mariners) and Lumen Field (Home of the Seahawks and Sounders FC). It crosses America - to Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mapquest estimates the 3,000-mile-plus journey to be a little over 50 hours (not counting stops.)

I-90's Starting point near Seattle's T-Mobile Park & Lumen Field CREDIT: Lumen Field (via Facebook) I-90's Starting point near Seattle's T-Mobile Park & Lumen Field CREDIT: Lumen Field (via Facebook) loading...

At 3,021 miles, I-90 is the longest-running interstate in America, connecting Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts.

For those who are wondering if it's the longest road in America? It's not - that honor belongs to U.S. Route 20 - a 3,365-mile road from Boston to Newport, Oregon.

Odd facts about I-90

State with the most miles: Montana (552.5 miles)

State with the least amount of miles: Pennsylvania (46 miles)

I-90 had a stoplight? Yes, until the year 1991. I-90 had one stoplight at an intersection in Wallace, Idaho’s business district. This went away with the construction of an overpass.

On September 14, 1991, a grand funeral procession made its way through downtown Wallace, Idaho—not for an important person but for the last remaining stoplight on I-90 CREDIT: Idaho State Archives (via Facebook) On September 14, 1991, a grand funeral procession made its way through downtown Wallace, Idaho—not for an important person but for the last remaining stoplight on I-90 CREDIT: Idaho State Archives (via Facebook) loading...

‘Wallace held a grand funeral for its stoplight on September 12, 1991, placing it in a horse-drawn hearse and driving it through town as bagpipers played. Now the stoplight rests in peace at the Wallace Mining Museum, its lamps forever dimmed, in a coffin filled with artificial flowers.’ -RoadsideAmerica.com

There was a time when you could blaze through Montana - literally.

From 1995 to 1999, there was no numbered daytime speed limit on rural highways in Montana, including I-90.

‘The speed limit was simply defined as "reasonable and proper" as determined on a case-by-case basis by the Montana Highway Patrol until the Montana Supreme Court ruled it was unconstitutional.’ -NY Times

The daytime speed limit was announced as 75 mph in 1999 and later raised to 80 mph in 2015.

Arguably the most unique attraction along I-90

South Dakota’s Wall Drug. A place where you stop in for cheap coffee.

Wall Drug Store November 1950: Ted Hustead's drugstore in Wall, South Dakota. stops at Wall. CREDIT: Doreen Spooner/Keystone Features/Getty Images) loading...

An average of two million visitors stop into Wall Drug’s quaint cowboy-themed stores. Walk around and grab any necessary personal items in their drugstore. Get a Wall Drup bumper sticker or t-shirt in their gift shop. Eat at several of Wall Drug’s restaurants - and they even have an art gallery!

Grab the kids and pose for selfies in front of the 80-foot Brontosaurus sculpture.

CREDIT: Wall Drug (via Facebook) CREDIT: Wall Drug (via Facebook) loading...

I-90 crosses the Mississippi River

The interstate crosses the mighty Mississippi on the Dresbach Bridge, crossing from Minnesota into Wisconsin.

Dresbach Bridge connecting Wisconsin to Minnesota over the Mississippi River CREDIT: Frank Zilaitis (via Facebook) Dresbach Bridge connecting Wisconsin to Minnesota over the Mississippi River CREDIT: Frank Zilaitis (via Facebook) loading...

Deadman’s Curve

Interstate-90 joins Cleveland’s “Inner-belt” and flows alongside The Guardian's “Progressive Park.” After bordering Cleveland’s downtown section it makes a right-hand turn, nicknamed “Deadman’s Curve” for the many crashes from cars unable to negotiate the sharp turn.

Massachusetts Turnpike

I-90’s entire run through Massachusetts is known as “The Pike” or “The MassPike.” After passing by Logan Airport, The 3,000 plus mile, I-90 ends at an interchange with Route 1A in East Boston.

Big Dig Chief Chairman Matthew Amorello Resigns Darren McCollester/Getty Images loading...

INFO: RoadsideAmerica.com

TAKE A DEEP DIVE INTO SOUTH DAKOTA'S WALL DRUG