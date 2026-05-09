For new graduates in the Wenatchee Valley and throughout Washington, moving from college to a career can feel overwhelming. In today’s tough job market, simply applying and hoping for the best usually isn’t enough. Many grads are now turning to a strategy called Reverse Networking to land their first job.

Rather than reaching out to busy executives who may not see your message, try starting your job search from the ground up.

Target the "One-Year Outs"

A great way to get started is by talking to someone who recently went through the same experience. Connect with alumni who graduated a year or two ago. These "One-Year Outs" remember what it’s like to look for a job and are often the first to know when their companies need entry-level employees.

When you reach out, remember to ask for advice rather than immediately ask about job openings. Don’t start with "Are you hiring?" Instead, request 15 minutes to hear about their move from college to work. Most people like sharing their stories, and this relaxed approach makes them more likely to support your job search later.

Canva Canva loading...

Refine Your Digital Handshake

Before you share any links, take time to clean up your online presence. Make your personal social media accounts private, and ensure your LinkedIn profile looks professional. On your resume, start with a "Skills First" section. If you don’t have much work experience yet, putting your software knowledge, certifications, and technical skills at the top can help you get past automated resume filters.

The Power of the Pen

Even in today’s digital world, one of the most memorable things you can do happens offline. After an interview, send a handwritten thank-you note. In 2026, this simple gesture shows personal effort and attention to detail that an email just can’t match.

Getting a job isn’t only about your skills; it’s also about building connections. If you’re thoughtful, resourceful, and willing to try some traditional methods, you’ll find your place in the working world sooner than you expect.