Two Jailed For Stealing, Crashing Car Near Quincy

Two people from Moses Lake are in jail after police say they stole a car, crashed it, and then knocked on doors looking for a ride to escape capture in the Quincy area on Wednesday night.

The Quincy Police Department says it responded to a reported car jacking at a convenience store in the 300 block of F Street Southeast at around 8 p.m.

A male victim reportedly told officers that two males aggressively approached him, dragged his girlfriend out of his vehicle, and drove off with it - heading east on State Route 28.

While detectives were interviewing the victims and several witnesses at the convenience store, they received reports of a vehicle crash at Adams Road North and Road 11 Northwest involving a car that matched the victim's vehicle.

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of the accident and discovered the stolen vehicle abandoned prior to receiving reports that a suspicious juvenile was knocking on doors in the 800 block of Rocky Avenue Northeast and asking residents for a ride out of the area.

Quincy Police responded to the residence and took a 16-year-old boy into custody.

The second suspect, 28-year-old Jose Silva Padilla, was located in the 200 block of I Street Northeast a short time later and arrested.

Padilla was booked into the Grant County Jail for robbery, vehicle theft, and assault, while the 16-year-old boy was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of the same crimes.