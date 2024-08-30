Chelan Douglas Health District is sharing more details on a recent human exposure to a rabid bat in Chelan

A sick bat was found on Saturday, August 24th at the Lake Shore RV Park. The campers collected it and contacted public health. The bat tested positive for rabies.

It is not known if or how long the sick bat was in the park before the campers discovered it so Chelan Douglas Health District is urging park visitors who had physical contact with ANY bat in the area to call their local public health district and seek immediate medical attention.

Rabies is a fatal disease in both humans and animals. Infection and death is preventable if appropriate medical care is received immediately after a rabies exposure.

The case is the second rabies-positive bat exposure in the Chelan and Douglas County area recently. Earlier this month, a pet in East Wenatchee was exposed to a bat infected with rabies.

Bats play an important role in our ecosystem

To promote awareness and safety, if you encounter a bat or other wildlife, Chelan-Douglas Health District advises:

1) Observe wildlife from a distance:

Do not touch or handle a wild animal, especially bats. Teach your children never to touch or handle bats, even dead ones. Have your children tell an adult if they find a bat at home, at school, or with a pet.

2) Do not handle an injured bat:

Contact animal control for assistance or your local public health district, or local authorities for further instructions.

3) If a bat is in your home or an indoor space:

Never handle a bat with your bare hands. Call your local health department so they can help determine if the bat needs to be tested for rabies and follow their instructions on how to safely capture a bat.

4) Learn About Bats:

5) If you are bitten or scratched by a bat:

Seek medical attention immediately. Wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention as soon as possible

Chelan-Douglas Health District encourages the public to leave bats alone if they are outside in the open, Don't Touch Bats Poster (wa.gov). Keep bats out of your living space by bat-proofing your home. To learn more about rabies, please visit our webpage: Rabies (wa.gov).