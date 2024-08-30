RiverCom 911 is purchasing land in East Wenatchee for the eventual construction of a new Regional emergency services dispatch center.

Executive Director Dog Jones says after 20 years, RiverCom has outgrown the current facilities on the third floor of the Wenatchee Police Department.

Jones said a 2019 study determined to meet the growing demands of the region, RiverCom will require an approximately 14,000 square foot facility to operate efficiently. The current location is about 8,300 square feet and a lease with the City of Wenatchee will end in 2029.

"We don't have sufficient power to run all of our high tech equipment as far as radio and IT that's needed for a state of the art facility like we have here. And staffing. We need more office space and more space on the floor for our dispatchers to work" Jones said.

RiverCom is purchasing a 12.7 acre site at 5th Sreet NE and North Lyle Ave in East Wenatchee for for $1,422,400.00. The site meets all of the infrastructure needs and line of sight radio communications requirements for dispaching fire, police and EMS services in Chelan and Douglas county.

"We considered the Confluence Technology Center building at one time but that did not meet the structural requirements for our facility so we went looking for land to build"

Jones says RiverCom is in the preliminary stages of facility design and cost estimates. Construction of a 14-thousand square foot facility won't begin for at least two years

The new location was chosen for its accessibility and potential for future growth.

