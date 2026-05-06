A man is in jail after a burglary in Stevens County on Monday.

READ MORE: Police Arrest Suspects in East Wenatchee Stabbing

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said a Harrington resident reported the burglary on Monday at a shop building on Harrington Tokio Road.

Surveillance Footage Leads Investigators

Investigators say surveillance footage showed a silver GMC pickup truck in the area moving various items during the burglary.

On Monday evening, a citizen with property on State Route 21 north of Odessa reported they spotted the vehicle and claimed the driver was actively stealing diesel from farm machinery. Deputies responded to the scene and pursued the vehicle.

Chase Reaches 140 MPH

Get our free mobile app

Police say the truck exceeded 140 miles per hour towards Wilbur on SR 21 before continuing west on U.S. Highway 2. The vehicle entered Grant County and was not seen again on Monday.

Police say that deputies in Stevens County arrested the suspect Wednesday. They are currently being held in jail.

Investigators are actively investigating the case and are asking for the public's assistance, as they believe there may be additional victims in the area because of the amount of property observed in camera footage.

Authorities Search for Additional Victims

They ask the public to view the photos and contact dispatch at 509-725-3501 if they recognize any of the items or if they observed the pickup on their property.

Police did not identify the suspect.