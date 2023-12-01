Mansfield Man Arrested After Off-Road Pursuit Near Davenport

A Mansfield man is in jail after police in Lincoln County say he led them on a vehicle pursuit through miles of wheat fields on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies spotted 41-year-old Joseph Lee Cooper driving a pickup truck that had been reported stolen out of Chelan and the chase began on U.S. Highway 2 in Davenport before going off road.

The pursuit covered over ten miles before Cooper was finally intercepted by police in Reardan.

Cooper was arrested and is facing charges of attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

Get our free mobile app