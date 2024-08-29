Body Of Drowning Victim Found On Lake Roosevelt

The body of a swimmer who went missing on Lake Roosevelt earlier this week has been recovered.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office reports the 39-year-old was found around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the Keller Ferry boat launch on the southern shores of the lake where he was last seen on Monday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says rescuers began searching for the swimmer on Tuesday but had to suspend their efforts until the following day due to weather and visibility issues.

Okanogan County deputies say the man's cause of death was drowning.

His identity has not been released.