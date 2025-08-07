Out-Of-State Man Drowns In Colchuck Lake Near Leavenworth

An out-of-state man is dead after drowning in Chelan County last weekend.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it received a distress call at around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday about someone who'd been swimming in Colchuck Lake that went under the water for over five minutes before being pulled to shore.

The caller said CPR efforts were underway at the scene and the Sheriff's Office requested a hoist-capable helicopter from the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment in Yakima.

The helicopter crew arrived at the location at around 8:45 p.m. and airlifted the 30-year-old North Carolina man to the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery, where paramedics from Cascade Medical Center were standing by to perform further life-saving measures.

Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced deceased and rescuers assisted in helping to retrieve the three other members of his hiking party.

Investigators did not specify what might have led to the man's drowning.