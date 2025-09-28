The Grant County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a woman found in Moses Lake on Friday. Detectives say the body was found by a fisherman near the community boat launch in the 7000 block of Dune Lake Road Southeast.

The county coroner has scheduled an autopsy on Tuesday for 82-year-old Lalitha Sanathanan of Moses Lake. Family members have already been notified of her death.

Detectives believe the elderly woman likely fell off of her pontoon boat, which was found along the shoreline. No foul play is suspected.

