Missing Moses Lake Woman Found Deceased in Lincoln County

The wife of the missing Moses Lake couple was found deceased in Lincoln County Thursday afternoon.

At 12:30 p.m., a farmer discovered 53-year-old Theresa Bergman’s body in the tall grass alongside Stolp Road in Chewelah.

Theresa and her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, were reported missing on Sep. 18.

Theresa was last seen at the Spokane Airport on Sunday afternoon, who was later picked up by Charles to travel back home in Moses Lake.

Theresa’s body is currently with the Lincoln County Coroner. The Spokane County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and confirm her cause of death.

Theresa’s loved ones have already been notified.

Lincoln County Sheriff Gabe Gants wrote that they are still looking for her husband.

Charles Bergman was last seen driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala. His license plate number is BLU5395.

Anyone who has information on Charles’ whereabouts should contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 509-725-3501 or call 911.