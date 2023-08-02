Leavenworth Adventure Park – Open All Year, Rain, Snow or Shine

There was a huge amount of media coverage when the Leavenworth Adventure Park announced their start date of June 1st.

They have created lots and lots of smiles in its very first summer!

The park is set at the entrance to Tumwater Canyon, a short 10 to 15 minute walk from the famous Leavenworth’s blue maypole. The adventure park attractions include an alpine roller coaster, a climbing wall, a trampoline and a mining sluice.

All attractions have been fully inspected and licensed by the State of Washington.

Leavenworth Adventure Park proudly proclaims they are Washington’s first alpine coaster.

- The maximum combined weight of the riders cannot exceed 375 lbs. in dry weather and 330lbs in wet weather

-The Alpine Coaster features 2,700 feet of track with 234 feet of vertical drop

You, the rider, provide your own thrill (or leisure) experience. Once you’ve slowly climbed to the top of the ridge, you can use the brakes on the way down to enjoy scenic views of our beautiful corner of the planet: The majestic Tumwater Canyon, Icicle Ridge, the Wenatchee River rapids and the Bavarian themed town of Leavenworth. You can also lay off the brakes and safely hit speeds up to 27 miles per hour swirling into the alpine coaster's three helix circles, drops and curves. Here’s a video showing you the experience of navigating the slightly more than a half mile of track.

​Alpine Ascent Climbing Wall

If you have rockwall enthusiasts in your family, check out their Alpine Ascent climbing wall. You can choose the “easy, intermediate, advanced or most challenging route.” Safety is number one, as each climber is required to wear a harness and is attached to an auto belay cable system that allows for safety both up and down the route.

Bavarian Bungee Bounce Trampoline

If you have kids or adults who spend ours in your backyard trampoline, prepare for the thrill of their Bavarian Bungee Bounce trampoline. This fantastic invention allows you to flip and fly up to 20 feet in the air!

'Jumpers are always treated to the best bounce possible with real bungee cords adjusted to their weight.' -Leavenworth Adventure Park

Weight requirements: Between 40-200 lbs

Minimum Age: 6 yrs. old

Minimum Height: 40” (3 ft 4 inches)

Mining Sluice

Minecraft has generated a huge interest in mining for gems. Show your children the pics of “Kids of all ages” panning for over a dozen different gemstones and sparkly treasures at the park's Gems of The Enchantments mining sluice. It's educational and you get to take-home a bag of real gemstones!

Leavenworth Adventure Park Hours & Schedule

The adventure park (at the time of this writing) is currently on its summertime schedule (July 1- Labor Day Weekend) where they’re open all 7 days a week 10am-8pm (last reservation taken at 6:30pm)

The park recommends you to purchase online tickets in advance. They also take spontaneous drop-in adventurers. The park’s updated Walk-In Tickets policy:

Beginning at noon each day, guests may go to the park to check the timing and availability of same-day walk-in coaster tickets.

The Leavenworth Adventure Park operates year-round, regardless of rain, snow or sun.

LEAVENWORTH ADVENTURE PARK

9342 ICICLE ROAD

LEAVENWORTH, WA 98826

(509) 888-1119

Adventure park info on tickets, attractions and hours of operation: LeavenworthAdvenurePark.com

