Winter Magic: Leavenworth WA’s Enchanting Winter Karneval

I know you may be thinking,

"Aly, Christmas is over! It's a New Year!"

This is most certainly true but...

Leavenworth's Winter Karneval has just begun!

Does Leavenworth still have the lights on?

Yes and will continue to stay on throughout the month for Fasching!

What is Fasching?

"Germans celebrate carnival in late winter. Depending on the region, carnival is also called “Fasching”. Both terms have their tradition in the exorcism of winter. People in elaborate costumes dance their way through the city." - Source

How Does Leavenworth Celebrate Fasching?

With a number of events! From Live Ice Carving to a Fasching Pup Crawl!

Click here to check out all the different events for the different weekends in January.

"You can expect to see a blend of familiar activities, like ice carving and fireworks over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, along with new entertainment that will be spread out during the rest of the month, making Leavenworth the perfect winter destination all month long." - Source.

Start off your New Year by making it magical and enchanting! No this isn't an ad either, it's just a well-loved town in WA that deserves all the praise! It's a Christmas Town in WA that is loved by all around the world! Celebrate German Traditions and enjoy shops, food, desserts and sledding! So many possibilities and so much fun for the ENTIRE family.

Where can I book a room in Leavenworth WA?

Lodging - Leavenworth Washington

Where's a great place to grab food in Leavenworth?

Dining - Leavenworth Washington

What activities are there to do in Leavenworth?

Village of Lights: Winter Karneval - Leavenworth Washington

Tours and Attractions - Leavenworth Washington

Now go have a blast in the Winter Wonderland of Leavenworth WA.

