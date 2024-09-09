What Happened to Q13 FOX & KXLY-TV News Anchor Mark Wright?

Those who get their TV news from Spokane and Seattle will remember Mark Wright.

He worked at Spokane’s KXLY TV-4 in the late 90s. During my time in the KXLY building, I got to know him and his family. Mark worked downstairs on TV. I was in the radio division and had to climb the stairs to the second floor.

4 News Now retro logo CREDIT: 4 News Now via Facebook loading...

Mark Leaves Spokane for a Bigger Market

Mark’s excellent work at KXLY Spokane landed him a job in Salt Lake City. He continued doing solid work - with four great years at Fox 13 Utah (KSTU-TV.)

Mark next came to work in America’s 12th-largest Television market

Mark caught the eye of another FOX 13 - Seattle’s Q13 Fox, now known as Fox 13 Seattle.

He stayed put at Q13 Fox Seattle for eight years before moving on KING 5 in the early 2010s.

Mark Wright was a mainstay at the legendary KING 5 Seattle for nearly 11 years before being told in early 2022 that his contract would not be renewed.

They gave him a generous 60-day notice before finding his way to another place of

employment. I say generous because you are often told you’re gone in broadcasting and don’t get to say goodbye to your faithful audience.

The management at KING 5 trusted Mark’s professionalism and let him say farewell in the Sring of 2022. His 34-year career in broadcast TV news earned Mark 4 Emmy Awards and a 2020 induction into the WSU Murrow College Hall of Achievement.

What was Mark’s first plan after TV?

Fortunately, one of Mark’s friends knew one of the nation's top mortgage lenders. Upon exiting KING Broadcasting, Mark earned his license and joined her team of mortgage lenders. With high borrowing rates, the mortgage industry has been in a downturn. This led Mark to look elsewhere.

On to Podcasting

Mark Wright's new Podcast Mark Wright via Facebook loading...

In early 2023, Mark started working for the media company WORK2P2. He began hosting the company’s “Beats Working” podcast, which has since released over 100 episodes with Mark behind the mic. Guests have included former Starbucks President Howard Behar, longtime KING 5 TV garden expert Ciscoe Morris, and molecular biologist/brain scientist John Medina.

“We’ve got all kinds of guests all trying to show a better way of doing work,” -Mark Wright describing the mission of his podcast “Beats Working.”

Click this link to listen and learn more about his recent guests.

