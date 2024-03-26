My Washington State TV and Radio Heroes
I am approaching 35 years in radio broadcasting.
What started me down this path of a radio career? The short answer is my love for all things TV and radio.
Here is a list of local media personalities who inspired me along the way.
Ray Ramsey - 1970s Weather guy on KOMO 4 News
Quick on his feet. His weather forecasts always entertained me.
Pat O’Dea - KJR-AM Seattle, Channel 95
Pat once promised that everyone attending the Seattle Boat Show in the Kingdome would get a chunk of the glacier from Mt Rainier.
'You'll get a piece of the very same glacier that carved the deep waters of Puget Sound' -Pat O'Day
What imagery. It worked.
Dave Niehaus - Seattle Mariners TV and radio announcer
He was the soundtrack to the summers of my youth.
The Mariners would routinely lose 100 games a season - Dave always kept it exciting.
Bob Blackburn - Seattle Supersonics radio announcer
He provided all the excitement when the Sonics won the NBA title in 1979.
Wayne Cody - KIRO TV and Radio sports announcer
I used to call into his KIRO Sportsline radio show as a 12-year-old kid. He always was respectful and let me ask what was on my mind. To this day, whenever a kid calls my show, I do the same.
J. Michael Kenyon - 570 KVI Evening Radio Host
Larry King’s Mutual Radio network show took hold of my imagination and inspired me to want to be on the radio. I remember listening to the night of this broadcast on C-Span in 1984.
But - back to J. Michael Kenyon. I learned about Larry King, whose show would begin at 11pm in Seattle, because of the show that was on before Larry - J. Michael’s “7-11 Sports” on 570 KVI.
Jean Enersen - KING 5 News
Our paths crossed, one late afternoon, just before a Seattle Mariners game. Jean got out of her car and stepped in front of me in the Kingdome parking lot.
Seeing Jean Enersen, was like seeing a family member. Her newscasts were broadcast into my living room for decades. I smiled and waved - then jogged ahead of her - to take away any awkwardness.
Kathi Goertzen - KOMO 4 News
I cried when she passed away in 2012. Her life was taken early by her long battle with recurring meningiomas. She was one of my Seattle media favorites.
Mark Wright - KING 5 News & KXLY Spokane News
One of few people. on this list, that I know personally. We both worked in the KXLY building in the late 90s. I was upstairs, in the radio division - at KZZU. Mark was working downstairs at News Channel 4. He made it to Seattle and KING 5 TV. Great guy. Solid newsman.
Robin & Maynard - KISW, KZOK, KXRX, The Buzz 100.7
They still have an impact on what you hear, every morning on KW3. I loved it when Roy Otis, Richard Petersen, or Chip Hanauer would jump in to visit. You can still listen to the highlights of their show here.
Chet Buchanan - KUBE 93 Seattle
His “Aircheck sessions” of my shows - gave me the building blocks of radio fundamentals. You can still hear Chet - mornings on Las Vegas’s KLUC. He spends half his time in Seattle, working as the PA announcer for the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.
NOTE: And oh, by the way - last fall, he spent 3 generous hours on the phone with me before my Wenatchee Wild PA debut.
Don West - Newsradio 560 KPQ Wenatchee
Don West's supernatural power was his ability to compel you to buy a product. I wrote my thoughts on Don after his passing in 2022.
LOOK: 44 Amazing Actors That Have Called Washington State Home
Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen