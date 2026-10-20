Wenatchee has plenty of places to grab a burger. Mission Burgers & Chicken is one of my favorites, and it’s the kind of spot that keeps locals coming back.

Founder Christian Mikkelsen grew up in Wenatchee and brought his culinary background home. He cures and smokes his own bacon and pastrami. The beef is locally sourced, and the buns come from Bosket Bread in Leavenworth. Even the seasonings and toppings are made in-house.

You can taste the effort. The smash burgers have crisp edges and a juicy center, and the chicken sandwiches are every bit as good.

The Specials Board

Locals know the real secret, though. Check the specials board. It’s packed with one-of-a-kind creations you won’t find on the regular menu, and they change. If you’re deciding what to order, start there.

Mission Burgers & Chicken Mission Burgers & Chicken

The restaurant has one location, at 900 S. Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee.

This Friday’s Deal of the Week

Every Friday at 6 a.m., our station app offers a local dining deal. This week, it’s Mission Burgers & Chicken. For one day, you can buy a $25 e-gift card for only $12.50. CLICK THIS LINK and grab this deal Friday morning at 6 am. Hurry, it will sell out quickly.

To get it, tap the station app or visit the station website and hit “Seize the Deal.”

Mission Burgers & Chicken Mission Burgers & Chicken

How Do I Redeem and Get My Food?

After you pay, bring your phone to Mission Burgers & Chicken. Scan the QR code at the restaurant to redeem your $25 balance. You paid only $12.50 and get the full $25 to spend.

That’s about one burger for the price of half, with a side left over. For a Friday lunch or dinner, it’s hard to beat. Get on a mission, and get a Mission Burger.

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