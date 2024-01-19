My Wenatchee

This is Connor. The first time I remember seeing the Wenatchee Valley was the morning after a Prince concert at the Gorge in September 1997. Instead of driving back to Seattle after the show - I booked a room at Nendel’s Four Seasons Inn in East Wenatchee.

That morning, the sun was out.

I remember seeing the houses across the Columbia River - and the view of the beautiful foothills.

I didn’t think this place would become my home.

My radio jobs allowed me to work and live in Seattle, Spokane - and then back again to Seattle. I then off into the unknown to work in Long Island & New York City - I was on the air in NYC only hours before the horrid events at the World Trade Center.

I next spent 5 years in Cleveland, Ohio, before coming here to the Wenatchee Valley. I honestly only thought I was coming here to springboard back to a radio job in Seattle or Portland.

Then something happened.

I met the woman who would become my wife. It was then, that my attachment to this area took root.

My girls (December, 2008)

I learned how to grill.

I learned how to run up and down some gnarly terrain in our spectacular hills.

I learned as I listened to you - the passionate radio audience - through many conversations, both in person and via messages and emails:

I learned what you wanted and expected.

Listening and humbly adapting and changing is what would allow me to experience longevity in the Wenatchee Valley.

Something also happened to me in my 16 years of living in Wenatchee: I developed a growing love for the sport of hockey.

Walt and I (December 19, 2008)

I never thought or even dreamt of being a public address announcer for the Wenatchee Wild or any team here in the Valley. When Uncle Ernie passed away last Summer, and with the surprise arrival of the Western Hockey League - I threw my name into the hat to help Wenatchee continue Ernie’s legacy of turning up the thermostat at the Town Toyota Center - the Wolves Den.

Wenatchee Wild (via Facebook) Uncle Ernie - Wenatchee Wild (via Facebook)

Ernie’s energy stoked the flames of you - the Wenatchee Wild faithful. It gave our “Wild Boys” a huge home-ice advantage.

Wenatchee vs Vancouver (Warmups October 2023)

In the past few months - I’ve been dialing it in and learning how to inject excitement into a microphone that thousands of you hear and respond in full volume.

L to R: Coach Chris Clark, Don West, Connor

This is my way of giving back to you. The community that I love.

First time on the mic at the Wolves Den: October 20th, 2023