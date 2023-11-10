Need Ideas? 10 Gifts for the Fall/Winter Washington Birthdays

Let's be honest here, fall and wintertime in Washington State can be rather cold, coldest state? No, but still cold to the bones sort of feel! I get it, I live here. And gift shopping can be a struggle when having to deal with the weather elements.

Now let's say, you're busy doing Christmas Shopping and then you remember! "Sally's Birthday is in the middle of December, what the heck do we get her?!" Never fear, we are here!

10 PERFECT Gifts for the Fall/Winter Washington Birthdays:

1. Books

Think about it, cold outside, maybe you know their favorite genre, perfect, go grab the person a new book, or maybe a giftcard so they can purchase a new book for their kindle or other reading devices. But nothing truly beats a book in the hands!

2. Board Games

Bring some laughter and competition into the mix! How fun?! Maybe play a round or two with the person as well! Hooked on Toys, Fred Meyer, Target, Walmart etc. have plenty to choose from here in the Wenatchee Valley.

3. A Jacket

This one is perfect, IF, you know their style, otherwise a gift card to the department store for said item will suffice. But knowing their favorite colors and seeing the styles of jacket they have worn, may give you a good idea of what to buy. Just make sure to include the gift receipt.

4. A Car Safety Kit

The gift of safety and peace of mind for you! I have received one of these for my vehichle and may what a cool "in a pinch" gift! You never know when you might need one and you don't want to be stuck without one!

5. Snow Gear

Is the person you are buying for, a skiier or snowboarder? Maybe they just like sledding, no matter, check out what to get them in Arlberg Sports on Wenatchee Ave, or any of the local shoe shops here in Wenatchee WA, maybe even snow goggles! You have plenty of different items to choose from!

6. Concert Tickets

I LOVE concert tickets as a gift, you are legit giving that person an experience they will never forget. Know of a band they love? Maybe there's a rare concert that will take place at the Gorge in Geroge WA, buy the tickets. I promise you won't regret it.

7. Hunting/Fishing Licenses for the following seasons

Think ahead for the sportsman in your life. You can purchase Hunting and fishing licenses for the next seasons in December through the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

8. Blankets

If the person is anything like me, he/she will take all the blankets. We already have 50? Why are you judging?? Hahaha, maybe opt for one of those "Oversized" throw blankets. and stick to a neutral color.

9. Hand Warmers

Very specific but so wanted! Keep their hands warm! You can also find body and foot warmers too!

10. Gloves

Now this gift may seem lame, but a great pair of gloves that are sturdy and allow receiver to stay cozy is perfect in my eyes!

Also, DO NOT WRAP THE GIFT IN HOLIDAY PAPER! Make them feel extra special with the "happy birthday" wrapping.

No matter what you get the person for their birthday, remember, it's the thought that counts and they are probably just happy to have YOU in their life.

