The cruise line advertising that things are "Different” is the one actually tightening its dress requirements for guests.

Which Cruise Line is Updating Its Current On-Board Dress Code?

Many chose this cruise line for its lack of a dress code.

Canva Canva loading...

If you choose to bring fancy formal wear for dinner onboard a cruise, you absolutely can. You could lounge on the sundeck with a three-piece suit, but if you wear certain jeans to the wrong restaurant, you'll be sent back to your stateroom to change.

Such is the enigma that is a dress code. And now NCL, Norwegian Cruise Line, which has spent a fortune on a new marketing campaign that emphasizes comfort and flexibility on board, is cracking down on people who dress as if they want to be on vacation.

Cruise line dress code via Canva Cruise line dress code via Canva loading...

When does the Cruise Line Dress Code Go in Effect?

As of this week, guests on any NCL voyage, including those that sail from Seattle or Vancouver BC, may not wear certain clothing items in select restaurants and other areas of the ship.

If you plan to dine at Cagney's Steakhouse, Le Bistro, Onda by Scarpetta, Palomar, or The Haven Restaurant, you’ll have to kick your wardrobe up a notch.

Norwegian suggests dressing in cruise casual: nice jeans or slacks, collared shirts for men, and closed-toe shoes for men at those restaurants.

Will Norwegian Cruise Line enforce the new dress code? We'll see. Just make sure you have business casual packed in your luggage, the next time you plan to take a NCL cruise out of Seattle, or anywhere the Norwegian Cruise Line operates.

