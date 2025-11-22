New Platform Helps You Navigate Outdoor Gear Choices
I honestly forget where I first saw Bettertrail.com. Maybe through an interview or a podcast? I was just happy to have stumbled upon it. As a novice outdoor enthusiast, it's a little intimidating to find gear that would make sense for my next adventure in the Enchantments, the Wonderland Trail, or my next camping trip at Lake Chelan State Park. What gear, shoes, jacket, tents, or anything? Is any of it in my price range? Enter Bettertrail.com
A quick look at Bettertrail.com
BetterTrail.com is an independent media website that provides expert, ad-free reviews, guides, and curated kits for outdoor gear. It sets itself apart by incorporating a detailed sustainability rating system ("Better Trail Certified") into its content, helping enthusiasts like me make more informed, environmentally conscious purchasing decisions. I reached out to Jenny Abegg, a local Leavenworth resident and one of the founders of this website. She is an accomplished outdoor athlete in several disciplines.
She first appeared on my radar screen when she and her friend did something incredible.
Jenny Abegg and Kaylyn Gerbin did the unthinkable in the North Cascades
The only recorded completion of the North Cascades High Traverse took 28 days. Motivated by the challenge of rugged mixed-alpine terrain, trail runners Kaytlyn Gerbin and Jenny Abegg set out to complete the epic linkup in just 6.
Here is our chat with Jenny Abegg about Bettertrail.com, a website that can make the outdoors a reality for you and your fellow outdoor friends.
Connor: What inspired you to launch BetterTrail.com, and how did your own outdoor experiences shape and inspire you to focus on sustainability and public lands advocacy?
Look through Bettertrail.com
As Jenny mentioned, Bettertrail will provide extensive information on outdoor gear, skiwear, footwear, and a broad scope of outdoor equipment. What to wear, how to learn skills to navigate the back country, and how to be a better steward of the natural gifts in our backyard.
