Decaf Coffee Might Soon Be Banned in WA: Here’s Why

When do you choose to drink decaffeinated coffee?

Lunchtime? Perhaps the idea of coffee and a pastry sounds great at lunch. The two pair great together - but not the idea of caffeine after Noon.

My wife doesn’t like the idea of drinking coffee outside or morning, for fear of not being able to fall asleep, later that evening. 

Decaf Coffee Might Soon Be Banned in Washington and the USA

I usually drink two cups of regular, old-fashioned coffee per day.

If you drink decaffeinated coffee, you're not alone.

FoodandWine.com estimates that 26 million Americans drink a cup or more of decaf coffee every day.


How Do They Take the Caffeine Out of Your Coffee?

Coffee beans naturally have caffeine in them.

Decaffeinated coffee is made, by using methylene chloride - a likely carcinogen used in the decaffeination process.

What is the FDA’s Stance on Methylene Chloride?

The FDA allows a small amount of methylene chloride —or 10 parts per million (0.001%) to remain on coffee beans for Americans.

That's a very small number.

However, allowing this tiny amount of methylene chloride is debated on whether or not you and your family should be able to consume it.

What is Methylene Chloride?

The CDC says that Methylene chloride is a colorless liquid - that may damage your eyes, skin, liver, and heart.

Bottom line: Methylene chloride can cause harm. 

What is the FDA Doing about it?

In early 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration proposed to remove harmful ingredients - including methylene chloride from decaffeinated coffee and other foods.

We’ll see if this proposal becomes law.

 

Can You Find Out What Decaf Coffee is Safe?

Yes. Get the information from TheCleanLabelProject.org. They tell you what brands use harmful chemicals and what brands don’t.

 

