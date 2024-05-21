What Are We Naming Our Babies in Washington? 2023’s Top 100 Names
In 1960, the year after I was born, my name was the most popular choice for new babies in Washington state.
The same was true in California where I was born.
Here in the Evergreen state, David was the top choice for boys, followed by Michael and Mark. Susan, Mary and Karen topped the list for girls. The Social Security Administration statistics show the top 3 boys names more than doubled the top 3 girls names for some reason.
I'm proud to see "David" still made the top 25 last year but I have noticed the popularity has slipped over the years.
My own kid's names have waned in popularity too; Danielle and Austin failed to crack the Top 100 last year
So what are the trendy names for newborns in Washington state according to birth statistics from the Social Security Administration?
|Rank
|Male name
|Number of
males
|Female name
|Number of
females
|1
|Oliver
|416
|Olivia
|359
|2
|Liam
|402
|Amelia
|303
|3
|Noah
|343
|Emma
|271
|4
|Theodore
|331
|Sophia
|270
|5
|Henry
|293
|Evelyn
|265
|6
|Mateo
|270
|Charlotte
|258
|7
|James
|266
|Mia
|245
|8
|Benjamin
|244
|Isabella
|215
|9
|Lucas
|242
|Harper
|200
|10
|Ezra
|237
|Eleanor
|199
|11
|Elijah
|229
|Sofia
|192
|12
|William
|229
|Ava
|184
|13
|Leo
|221
|Hazel
|182
|14
|Owen
|221
|Lily
|175
|15
|Daniel
|218
|Violet
|170
|16
|Jack
|212
|Nora
|162
|17
|Samuel
|201
|Ellie
|159
|18
|Levi
|200
|Abigail
|155
|19
|Miles
|186
|Naomi
|154
|20
|Julian
|184
|Aria
|153
|21
|Jackson
|180
|Penelope
|150
|22
|David
|179
|Emily
|148
|23
|Alexander
|175
|Luna
|146
|24
|Hudson
|174
|Maya
|143
|25
|Isaac
|169
|Aurora
|141
|26
|Asher
|168
|Eliana
|141
|27
|Ethan
|168
|Isla
|141
|28
|Sebastian
|167
|Elizabeth
|140
|29
|Luca
|162
|Camila
|138
|30
|Elias
|160
|Avery
|135
|31
|Maverick
|142
|Juniper
|126
|32
|Gabriel
|141
|Mila
|126
|33
|Logan
|141
|Lucy
|124
|34
|Wyatt
|139
|Emilia
|122
|35
|Ezekiel
|138
|Willow
|121
|36
|Luke
|137
|Scarlett
|119
|37
|Michael
|137
|Chloe
|118
|38
|Wesley
|135
|Ella
|115
|39
|Mason
|133
|Grace
|112
|40
|Caleb
|131
|Stella
|110
|41
|Cooper
|131
|Layla
|109
|42
|Santiago
|131
|Zoe
|109
|43
|Rowan
|129
|Elena
|105
|44
|Matthew
|126
|Josephine
|104
|45
|Theo
|126
|Hannah
|102
|46
|Aiden
|125
|Gianna
|99
|47
|Joseph
|125
|Zoey
|99
|48
|Thomas
|122
|Ivy
|97
|49
|Jacob
|119
|Iris
|96
|50
|Lincoln
|118
|Alice
|94
|51
|Carter
|117
|Ruby
|94
|52
|John
|117
|Nova
|93
|53
|Nathan
|112
|Lainey
|92
|54
|Roman
|112
|Maeve
|91
|55
|Isaiah
|111
|Quinn
|91
|56
|Charles
|110
|Riley
|90
|57
|Milo
|110
|Sophie
|90
|58
|Dylan
|109
|Adeline
|88
|59
|Grayson
|109
|Audrey
|88
|60
|Silas
|109
|Lillian
|86
|61
|Kai
|108
|Natalie
|86
|62
|August
|105
|Cora
|84
|63
|Waylon
|105
|Delilah
|83
|64
|Calvin
|104
|Victoria
|83
|65
|Atlas
|103
|Kinsley
|82
|66
|Weston
|102
|Madison
|82
|67
|Aaron
|101
|Addison
|80
|68
|Anthony
|101
|Paisley
|78
|69
|Bennett
|101
|Eva
|77
|70
|Adrian
|100
|Eloise
|76
|71
|Angel
|98
|Daisy
|73
|72
|Beau
|98
|Ember
|73
|73
|Emmett
|96
|Freya
|73
|74
|Jonathan
|96
|Athena
|72
|75
|Leon
|96
|Claire
|71
|76
|Axel
|95
|Genesis
|69
|77
|Andrew
|94
|Clara
|67
|78
|Jameson
|93
|Madelyn
|67
|79
|Nolan
|93
|Millie
|67
|80
|Cameron
|92
|Natalia
|67
|81
|Jayden
|92
|Aaliyah
|66
|82
|Adriel
|91
|Kennedy
|66
|83
|Josiah
|91
|Leah
|66
|84
|Arthur
|90
|Madeline
|66
|85
|Micah
|89
|Vivian
|66
|86
|Brooks
|88
|Anna
|65
|87
|Jasper
|87
|Ayla
|65
|88
|Ian
|85
|Lucia
|65
|89
|Luka
|85
|Emery
|64
|90
|Eli
|82
|Elsie
|63
|91
|Easton
|81
|Leilani
|63
|92
|Gael
|81
|Piper
|63
|93
|Felix
|80
|Charlie
|62
|94
|Damian
|79
|Kaia
|62
|95
|Archer
|77
|Eden
|61
|96
|Ryan
|77
|Lydia
|61
|97
|Walker
|77
|Everly
|60
|98
|Jeremiah
|76
|Georgia
|59
|99
|Jude
|76
|Julia
|59
|100
|Sawyer
|76
|Rose
|59
If you are curious about the top 100 baby names chosen by parents in any state between 1960 and 2023, CLICK HERE
