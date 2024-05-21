What Are We Naming Our Babies in Washington? 2023&#8217;s Top 100 Names

What Are We Naming Our Babies in Washington? 2023’s Top 100 Names

Canva/Dave B

In 1960, the year after I was born, my name was the most popular choice for new babies in Washington state.

The same was true in California where I was born.

Here in the Evergreen state, David was the top choice for boys, followed by Michael and Mark.  Susan, Mary and Karen topped the list for girls.  The Social Security Administration statistics show the top 3 boys names more than doubled the top 3 girls names for some reason.

I'm proud to see "David" still made the top 25 last year but I have noticed the popularity has slipped over the years.

My own kid's names have waned in popularity too; Danielle and Austin failed to crack the Top 100 last year

So what are the trendy names for newborns in Washington state according to birth statistics from the Social Security Administration?

 

Popularity for top 100 names in Washington for births in 2023
RankMale nameNumber of
males		Female nameNumber of
females
1Oliver416Olivia359
2Liam402Amelia303
3Noah343Emma271
4Theodore331Sophia270
5Henry293Evelyn265
6Mateo270Charlotte258
7James266Mia245
8Benjamin244Isabella215
9Lucas242Harper200
10Ezra237Eleanor199
11Elijah229Sofia192
12William229Ava184
13Leo221Hazel182
14Owen221Lily175
15Daniel218Violet170
16Jack212Nora162
17Samuel201Ellie159
18Levi200Abigail155
19Miles186Naomi154
20Julian184Aria153
21Jackson180Penelope150
22David179Emily148
23Alexander175Luna146
24Hudson174Maya143
25Isaac169Aurora141
26Asher168Eliana141
27Ethan168Isla141
28Sebastian167Elizabeth140
29Luca162Camila138
30Elias160Avery135
31Maverick142Juniper126
32Gabriel141Mila126
33Logan141Lucy124
34Wyatt139Emilia122
35Ezekiel138Willow121
36Luke137Scarlett119
37Michael137Chloe118
38Wesley135Ella115
39Mason133Grace112
40Caleb131Stella110
41Cooper131Layla109
42Santiago131Zoe109
43Rowan129Elena105
44Matthew126Josephine104
45Theo126Hannah102
46Aiden125Gianna99
47Joseph125Zoey99
48Thomas122Ivy97
49Jacob119Iris96
50Lincoln118Alice94
51Carter117Ruby94
52John117Nova93
53Nathan112Lainey92
54Roman112Maeve91
55Isaiah111Quinn91
56Charles110Riley90
57Milo110Sophie90
58Dylan109Adeline88
59Grayson109Audrey88
60Silas109Lillian86
61Kai108Natalie86
62August105Cora84
63Waylon105Delilah83
64Calvin104Victoria83
65Atlas103Kinsley82
66Weston102Madison82
67Aaron101Addison80
68Anthony101Paisley78
69Bennett101Eva77
70Adrian100Eloise76
71Angel98Daisy73
72Beau98Ember73
73Emmett96Freya73
74Jonathan96Athena72
75Leon96Claire71
76Axel95Genesis69
77Andrew94Clara67
78Jameson93Madelyn67
79Nolan93Millie67
80Cameron92Natalia67
81Jayden92Aaliyah66
82Adriel91Kennedy66
83Josiah91Leah66
84Arthur90Madeline66
85Micah89Vivian66
86Brooks88Anna65
87Jasper87Ayla65
88Ian85Lucia65
89Luka85Emery64
90Eli82Elsie63
91Easton81Leilani63
92Gael81Piper63
93Felix80Charlie62
94Damian79Kaia62
95Archer77Eden61
96Ryan77Lydia61
97Walker77Everly60
98Jeremiah76Georgia59
99Jude76Julia59
100Sawyer76Rose59
NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

If you are curious about the top 100 baby names chosen by parents in any state between 1960 and 2023, CLICK HERE

27 Famous People You Didn't Know Were from Spokane, WA (and Their Zodiac Signs)

All of these famous (and in one case, infamous) people were either born in Spokane, lived there for a time, or grew up there.

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

 

Filed Under: Popular baby names in Washington
Categories: Articles, KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ