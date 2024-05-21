In 1960, the year after I was born, my name was the most popular choice for new babies in Washington state.

The same was true in California where I was born.

Here in the Evergreen state, David was the top choice for boys, followed by Michael and Mark. Susan, Mary and Karen topped the list for girls. The Social Security Administration statistics show the top 3 boys names more than doubled the top 3 girls names for some reason.

I'm proud to see "David" still made the top 25 last year but I have noticed the popularity has slipped over the years.

My own kid's names have waned in popularity too; Danielle and Austin failed to crack the Top 100 last year

So what are the trendy names for newborns in Washington state according to birth statistics from the Social Security Administration?

Popularity for top 100 names in Washington for births in 2023 Rank Male name Number of

males Female name Number of

females 1 Oliver 416 Olivia 359 2 Liam 402 Amelia 303 3 Noah 343 Emma 271 4 Theodore 331 Sophia 270 5 Henry 293 Evelyn 265 6 Mateo 270 Charlotte 258 7 James 266 Mia 245 8 Benjamin 244 Isabella 215 9 Lucas 242 Harper 200 10 Ezra 237 Eleanor 199 11 Elijah 229 Sofia 192 12 William 229 Ava 184 13 Leo 221 Hazel 182 14 Owen 221 Lily 175 15 Daniel 218 Violet 170 16 Jack 212 Nora 162 17 Samuel 201 Ellie 159 18 Levi 200 Abigail 155 19 Miles 186 Naomi 154 20 Julian 184 Aria 153 21 Jackson 180 Penelope 150 22 David 179 Emily 148 23 Alexander 175 Luna 146 24 Hudson 174 Maya 143 25 Isaac 169 Aurora 141 26 Asher 168 Eliana 141 27 Ethan 168 Isla 141 28 Sebastian 167 Elizabeth 140 29 Luca 162 Camila 138 30 Elias 160 Avery 135 31 Maverick 142 Juniper 126 32 Gabriel 141 Mila 126 33 Logan 141 Lucy 124 34 Wyatt 139 Emilia 122 35 Ezekiel 138 Willow 121 36 Luke 137 Scarlett 119 37 Michael 137 Chloe 118 38 Wesley 135 Ella 115 39 Mason 133 Grace 112 40 Caleb 131 Stella 110 41 Cooper 131 Layla 109 42 Santiago 131 Zoe 109 43 Rowan 129 Elena 105 44 Matthew 126 Josephine 104 45 Theo 126 Hannah 102 46 Aiden 125 Gianna 99 47 Joseph 125 Zoey 99 48 Thomas 122 Ivy 97 49 Jacob 119 Iris 96 50 Lincoln 118 Alice 94 51 Carter 117 Ruby 94 52 John 117 Nova 93 53 Nathan 112 Lainey 92 54 Roman 112 Maeve 91 55 Isaiah 111 Quinn 91 56 Charles 110 Riley 90 57 Milo 110 Sophie 90 58 Dylan 109 Adeline 88 59 Grayson 109 Audrey 88 60 Silas 109 Lillian 86 61 Kai 108 Natalie 86 62 August 105 Cora 84 63 Waylon 105 Delilah 83 64 Calvin 104 Victoria 83 65 Atlas 103 Kinsley 82 66 Weston 102 Madison 82 67 Aaron 101 Addison 80 68 Anthony 101 Paisley 78 69 Bennett 101 Eva 77 70 Adrian 100 Eloise 76 71 Angel 98 Daisy 73 72 Beau 98 Ember 73 73 Emmett 96 Freya 73 74 Jonathan 96 Athena 72 75 Leon 96 Claire 71 76 Axel 95 Genesis 69 77 Andrew 94 Clara 67 78 Jameson 93 Madelyn 67 79 Nolan 93 Millie 67 80 Cameron 92 Natalia 67 81 Jayden 92 Aaliyah 66 82 Adriel 91 Kennedy 66 83 Josiah 91 Leah 66 84 Arthur 90 Madeline 66 85 Micah 89 Vivian 66 86 Brooks 88 Anna 65 87 Jasper 87 Ayla 65 88 Ian 85 Lucia 65 89 Luka 85 Emery 64 90 Eli 82 Elsie 63 91 Easton 81 Leilani 63 92 Gael 81 Piper 63 93 Felix 80 Charlie 62 94 Damian 79 Kaia 62 95 Archer 77 Eden 61 96 Ryan 77 Lydia 61 97 Walker 77 Everly 60 98 Jeremiah 76 Georgia 59 99 Jude 76 Julia 59 100 Sawyer 76 Rose 59

Get our free mobile app

If you are curious about the top 100 baby names chosen by parents in any state between 1960 and 2023, CLICK HERE