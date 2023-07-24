Sandwiches Galore, Check These Places in Wenatchee WA

A great sandwich always hits the spot. Your favorite meats, mayo, mustard, lettuce, sprouts, onions, cheese and whatever other yummy topping to add. Where can we find a yummy Sammy in the Wenatchee area?

Top 5 Restaurants for Sandwiches in the Wenatchee Valley according to Yelp:

The Dilly Deli -

"I love me a good ol sandwich from A deli and damn, did this place hit the spot. I got the Jeffry and it was on point. I got it with the jalapeño cheese bread. Super fresh and delicious. Loaded with meat and veggies. Plenty of seating inside and a good variety of drink choices. Need a quick lunch, Deff check this deli out!" - Eric J

Lemolo Deli & Cafe -

"Such a great spot for lunch! Lots of seating both inside and outside. My boyfriend and I came here after a long bike ride. We decided to split the Turkey BLT which is their most popular sandwich and a salad with smoked chicken. Great quality and portion sizes. They even make their bread in house. We also had a fun time trying out their house made hot sauces. Don't skip on this spot!" - Sandra S

SSS Sub Shop -

"Good subs, friendly staff. Very convenient to get in and out of. Will definitely be back!" - Karen T

San Francisco Sourdough Eatery -

"I love this place! My go to sandwich place! You get lots of meat and cheese I too if great bread! I even stop by and get their bread when I make French dips at home. My favorite Wenatchee sandwich place!" - Brad W

Bella Bistro

"In Wenatchee to help my mother with a big move. Found Bella Bistro near the YMCA and am glad that I did! The staff was friendly, the latte was delicious, and the breakfast burrito hit the spot. If you need a quick coffee and breakfast this is the place for you :)" - Dawn R

There ya have it! Now go get yourself your favorite sammy and enjoy!

