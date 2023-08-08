Pinnacles Prep Completes $2.45 Million Remodel

The Wenatchee's Valley's first and only charter school, Pinnacles Prep, has finished a remodel of its campus building at 504 South Chelan Avenue.

The school is located inside the old St. Joseph's Church and opened in the fall of 2021 to offer an alternative to traditional curriculums for middle school-aged kids.

Pinnacles co-founder Sara Rolfs says the school's facilities received several upgrades.

"It's a $2.45 million remodel that added some security features to our entrance, including the standard buzzer and video system. It also transformed what was the old sanctuary of the St. Joseph's Church into two classrooms."

Rolfs says funding for the upgrades was secured with the assistance of several local legislators and was came from the state's general-fund.

"The owner of the facility is the City of Wenatchee, so the City is the owner of the grant through the Department of Commerce. As the renter, we identified needs that would benefit both our school, as well as then community partners that utilize the facility."

The remodel also includes a commercial kitchen and expanded offices.

Pinnacles is holding an open house to showcase the upgrades on Monday, August 14 at 3 p.m.