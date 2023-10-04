Seattle Seahawks Most Eligible Bachelors (Pics!)

Well with all the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating hoopla, it got me thinking, who are the most eligible bachelors on the Seattle Seahawks NFL Team? And.... we have the results! Now, mind you, I googled, "Is Charles Cross Married?" and google gave me the answers so if you try sliding into DM's, just know, this is all "allegedly".. Attempt at your own risk, not trying to break up any families here.

Side note - The Players listed are from the "Active Roster." Now they may be "active," but are they actively dating?

The Seattle Seahawks Most Eligible Bachelors (Maybe):

Charles Cross - Age: 22

McClendon Curtis - Age 24

Will Dissly - Age 27

Mario Edwards Jr. - Age 29

Phil Haynes - Age 27

Dre'Mont Jones - Age 26

Jamal Adams - Age 27

Myles Adams - Age 25

Anthony Bradford - Age 22

Tre Brown - Age 26

Coby Bryant - Age 24

So, this guy doesn't have any pics on his Instagram...

Devin Bush - Age 25

Boye Mafe - Age 24

Uchenna Nwosu - Age 26

Raiqwon O'Neal - Age 23

Jarran Reed - Age 30

Jerrick Reed II - Age 23

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Age 21

Chris Stoll - Age 25

Drake Thomas - Age 23

Kenneth Walker III - Age 22

Also, let's be respectful to these people, but now you know!

I will say this in regard to the players, their families and coaches. Please if you do try to pursue them, that you know fully that they are single, and PLEASE DON'T DO ANYTHING DURING THE SEASON! I'm not trying to mess up any fantasy leagues while you live out your fantasy. Ok? OK. We don't need another Russell Wilson, Ciara destraction. Wait for the season to be over! Contain yourself my friend!

