Seattle Seahawks Most Eligible Bachelors (Pics!)
Well with all the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating hoopla, it got me thinking, who are the most eligible bachelors on the Seattle Seahawks NFL Team? And.... we have the results! Now, mind you, I googled, "Is Charles Cross Married?" and google gave me the answers so if you try sliding into DM's, just know, this is all "allegedly".. Attempt at your own risk, not trying to break up any families here.
Side note - The Players listed are from the "Active Roster." Now they may be "active," but are they actively dating?
The Seattle Seahawks Most Eligible Bachelors (Maybe):
Charles Cross - Age: 22
McClendon Curtis - Age 24
Will Dissly - Age 27
Mario Edwards Jr. - Age 29
Phil Haynes - Age 27
Dre'Mont Jones - Age 26
Jamal Adams - Age 27
Myles Adams - Age 25
Anthony Bradford - Age 22
Tre Brown - Age 26
Coby Bryant - Age 24
So, this guy doesn't have any pics on his Instagram...
Devin Bush - Age 25
Boye Mafe - Age 24
Uchenna Nwosu - Age 26
Raiqwon O'Neal - Age 23
Jarran Reed - Age 30
Jerrick Reed II - Age 23
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Age 21
Chris Stoll - Age 25
Drake Thomas - Age 23
Kenneth Walker III - Age 22
Also, let's be respectful to these people, but now you know!
I will say this in regard to the players, their families and coaches. Please if you do try to pursue them, that you know fully that they are single, and PLEASE DON'T DO ANYTHING DURING THE SEASON! I'm not trying to mess up any fantasy leagues while you live out your fantasy. Ok? OK. We don't need another Russell Wilson, Ciara destraction. Wait for the season to be over! Contain yourself my friend!