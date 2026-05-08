Is Your 10% Tip Insulting? See the New 2026 Tipping Rules
Tipping has always been part of the service industry culture in the Wenatchee Valley. Tipping is a popular topic—sometimes even more debated than the weather or Highway 2 construction.
Our grandparents might have stuck to the old '10 percent is plenty' rule, but things have changed in 2026. Now, tipping is less about strict rules and more about recognizing the hard work that keeps our local economy running. If you’ve found yourself hovering over a tablet screen at a local cafe, wondering which button to press, you aren't alone. What is the accepted tip rate? According to Bankrate.com, which provided us with an update on what’s acceptable for tipping the various service industry workers in 2026.
Dining Out and Grabbing Drinks
- Baristas: For a regular drip coffee, a $1 tip is usual. For more complicated drinks like lattes, tip between 10% and 15%.
- Bartenders: For a basic beer or glass of wine, $1 per drink is standard. If you order a handcrafted cocktail that takes more effort, tip 18% to 20%, just like you would for a meal.
- Counter Service: At fast-food or takeout places, tipping is optional. Even though tip jars are common, you’re not expected to tip when you’re picking up your own food.
The Delivery and Service Economy
Personal Care and Travel
- Hair and Nails: Barbers and manicurists usually get a 15% to 20% tip.
- Ride-shares and Taxis: For taxis, tip 15% to 20%. For ride-shares, a smaller tip of 3% to 5% is now common.
- Hotel Stays: Don't forget the staff behind the scenes. Housekeeping should receive $3 to $5 per day (up to $10 at luxury spots), and porters generally get $2 to $3 per bag.
Home and Family
Below is LAST YEAR'S 2025 Tipping guide
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