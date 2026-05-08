Tipping has always been part of the service industry culture in the Wenatchee Valley. Tipping is a popular topic—sometimes even more debated than the weather or Highway 2 construction.

Our grandparents might have stuck to the old '10 percent is plenty' rule, but things have changed in 2026. Now, tipping is less about strict rules and more about recognizing the hard work that keeps our local economy running. If you’ve found yourself hovering over a tablet screen at a local cafe, wondering which button to press, you aren't alone. What is the accepted tip rate? According to Bankrate.com, which provided us with an update on what’s acceptable for tipping the various service industry workers in 2026.

Dining Out and Grabbing Drinks

At sit-down restaurants, the standard tip is now 18% of the pre-tax bill. If your server does an especially great job, like handling a busy Friday night with a smile, it’s common to tip 20% or even 25%.

Waitress counting her tips via Canva Waitress counting her tips via Canva loading...

Tipping for coffee or drinks has its own set of guidelines:

Baristas : For a regular drip coffee, a $1 tip is usual. For more complicated drinks like lattes, tip between 10% and 15%.

: For a regular drip coffee, a $1 tip is usual. For more complicated drinks like lattes, tip between 10% and 15%. Bartenders : For a basic beer or glass of wine, $1 per drink is standard. If you order a handcrafted cocktail that takes more effort, tip 18% to 20%, just like you would for a meal.

: For a basic beer or glass of wine, $1 per drink is standard. If you order a handcrafted cocktail that takes more effort, tip 18% to 20%, just like you would for a meal. Counter Service: At fast-food or takeout places, tipping is optional. Even though tip jars are common, you’re not expected to tip when you’re picking up your own food.

The Delivery and Service Economy

We use delivery services more than ever, so tips should match the effort involved. For restaurant or alcohol delivery, tip 20% or at least $5. Grocery delivery, which is more work, deserves a similar 15% to 20% of your order total.

Personal Care and Travel

Whether you’re getting a haircut or traveling out of town, these tips make things easy:

Hair and Nails : Barbers and manicurists usually get a 15% to 20% tip.

: and usually get a 15% to 20% tip. Ride-shares and Taxis: For taxis , tip 15% to 20%. For ride-shares , a smaller tip of 3% to 5% is now common.

For , tip 15% to 20%. For , a smaller tip of 3% to 5% is now common. Hotel Stays: Don't forget the staff behind the scenes. Housekeeping should receive $3 to $5 per day (up to $10 at luxury spots), and porters generally get $2 to $3 per bag.

Home and Family

There are tipping guidelines for home services, too. For movers, tip $10 per person for a short two-hour job and up to $40 per person for a full eight-hour day.

Babysitter via Canva Babysitter via Canva loading...

For babysitters, a 15% to 20% tip is a good way to make sure they’ll want to return.

At the end of the day, tipping is still a personal decision. But by following these 2026 guidelines, you help make sure local service workers are paid fairly for making our lives easier. Agree? Disagree? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Below is LAST YEAR'S 2025 Tipping guide

The Ultimate Tipping Cheat Sheet: How Much to Tip at Everyday Places Here's the lowdown on when, where, and how much to tip, according to people who work in each business mentioned. Gallery Credit: CANVA

10 U.S. States That Are the Worst at Tipping When it comes to leaving a tip for employees at a business these 10 states were ranked as the worst. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins