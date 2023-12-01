Sky-High Surprise: Santa’s Chopper Surprising Landing at Hooked on Toys

Here comes Santa Claus, Here come Santa Claus, flying in on a helicopter?! AND is helping with the NCW Community Toy Drive?!

Santa Claus is visiting Wenatchee This Weekend!

Saturday Dec. 2nd, 2023. At 1pm

Hooked On Toys

1444 N. Wenatchee Ave. Wenatchee WA, 98801

NCW Community Toy Drive / Canva For Sizing NCW Community Toy Drive / Canva For Sizing loading...

The NCW Community Toy Drive, Lifeline and Hooked on Toys have teamed up to celebrate Christmas and to lend a helping hand to those in NCW!

You already know Hooked on Toys is packed with all the awesome toys for all ages, and you'll already be shopping, so bring the kids and meet Santa!

Other Christmas Characters like Buddy the Elf, Mrs. Claus, and The Grinch will be there along with a few more Christmas favorites!

The kids will have an opportunity to see vehicles that the First Responders in our area use to keep us happy, healthy and safe.

Visit the Lifeline Trailer and get free coffee, donuts and cookies!

With the Festivities beginning at around 10am, and the arrival of Santa around 1pm, Hooked on Toys will definitely be the place to visit this Saturday!

As a former employee of Hooked on Toys I'd just like to say a few things,

"Hooked on Toys has showed the Wenatchee Valley, year after year, what it is to embody the spirit of Christmas. From their really long black Friday lines to the hard-to-get items right before Christmas, Hooked on toys always has you covered! I know personally the Owner has a heart for the Wenatchee Valley, The Kids and Families and I really just want to thank him, Tom Kallas, for his dedication and heart for the Wenatchee Valley." - Me (Aly)

NCW Community Toy Drive / Canva For Sizing NCW Community Toy Drive / Canva For Sizing loading...

Bring the kids, Meet Santa and his friends! Donate toys and enjoy some snacks at Hooked on Toys

Saturday, Dec. 2nd!

