Big Game Sunday was the top day of the year in 2025 for chicken wing orders at restaurants and guacamole orders at grocery stores.

Last year, DoorDash orders peaked during the pre-game with approximately 155 orders per second. Chicken wings earned the title of Most Ordered Dish on game day.

With over 5.7 million orders placed on DoorDash during Super Bowl 59 last year, the data reveals what made it to watch parties, highlighting both restaurant favorites and grocery items that fueled game-day menus.

Here’s how America ate on championship Sunday in 2025.

#1 Most-Ordered

Restaurant chicken wing prices increased by nearly 25% today. Over 639,000 wing orders were placed, totaling more than 3.8 million wings, assuming an average of six wings per order.

Pizza was the 2nd most popular, with over 637,000 orders.

How America Tops It

Pepperoni was the leading topping.

By state (or region)

The Midwest loved its pepperoni and sausage pizza.

Hawaiian Lovers, with the controversial pineapple on their pizza, was a big hit out west.

White pizza was number one in four states, including Colorado, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

Seafood-topped pizza was most popular in Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, and New York. (These are my people!)

Tip Top Appetizers

Loaded fries were the number one appetizer. Cheesy, bacon-topped fries were the big winner in 34 states across the nation.

Dumplings were a top choice across 10 states, including here in Washington.

Grocery Spikes on Super Bowl Sunday

Fingerfood is king. Pigs in a blanket are an American favorite. Lit’l Smokies mini sausages and Nathan's Beef Franks in Puff Pastry both sold well in tandem.

Top Beer

Michelob Ultra, Corona, Coors Light, Modelo, and Bud Light rounded out the top five beers across America, on America's #1 sporting event.

