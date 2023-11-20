Thanksgiving Leftovers: Don’t Eat After *This* Amount of Time

Ah, it's that time of year again. Thanksgiving. Some families have to celebrate earlier, due to travel and scheduling, while some are still anticipating a yummy dinner. No matter when your actual dinner is, you know you will have leftovers! Almost the best part of Thanksgiving, right?

How Long Do Thanksgiving Leftovers Last?

In short answer, 3 - 4 days. Any longer, you risk food poisoning. Source

But How Long Do Thanksgiving Leftovers Last in the Freezer?!

You are safe to eat off of the leftovers stored in the freezer for 2 - 3 months. Source

Let's also make those shopping days a bit easier on you! Why not pack up some lunches to have while out and about, and the lunches packed are leftovers! Boom, super easy way to help get rid of all that excess food, while still enjoying every last bite!

By the way, to make your shopping ever easier, check out the link below, your guide to shopping local Wenatchee WA!

Let's say though that you are kind of tired of your Turkey Sandwiches and you want to keep eating the left over but need new ideas... Well, let us help!

Welp, now that you know how long leftovers from Thanksgiving can last in the fridge and the freezer, go forth and stay healthy! Nothing worse than food poisoning. Trust me, I've had it a time or two!

Enjoy every last bite, ever laugh and moment possible this Thanksgiving, and from my family to yours, All the best wishes this holiday season.

