Getting Creepy in WA: From Killers to Ghost Towns

I was raised in Washington State, and until I was in my teens, I didn't think anything bad could ever happen between our Washington State borders, that's the other states

I was naive.

Ok, more so, I was oblivious to the real world. News just seemed like "news" to me. But like other states, Washington State is full of mysteries, secrets and horrible people.

I like many, like to fall asleep to creepy stories, and true crimes. Why not have this little number to read as well before you turn the lights off (unless they already are, then don't put your foot over the bed.)

How about a good mystery? Why so many Ghost towns in WA?

Okay, okay, now let's really dive into the gore. While I also want to take the time to say this.

If you or anyone you know is/was a victim of any of the following crimes, our deepest condolences to you and your loved ones.

Ted Bundy, a name that residents of Washington State shutter when they hear the name. One on the list, Joseph Kondro, I had no clue about! So, chilling.

Is there something in the Water in Washington State?

No, it's just a sad part of life and I wish it wasn't even possible.

Are there any stories from Washington State that stick out to you? As I've grown older, I see more and more of the bad, but we have to remember, there is plenty of GOOD out there still, even in Washington State.

