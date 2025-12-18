Ventura Foods LLC has issued a recall affecting thousands of cases of salad dressings that are sold at major retail stores across the United States, including well-known chains such as Costco and Publix.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), this recall involves 3,556 cases of various salad dressing products.

Why was there a recall for salad dressing?

The recall is due to a contamination issue: black plastic particles were found in the granulated onion ingredient used in production. This foreign substance poses a potential health risk to consumers, prompting the company to take immediate action to prevent any possible harm.

What are the brands affected in the recall?

The affected salad dressing brands are diverse, including popular names such as Hidden Valley, Monarch, Sysco, Ventura, and Pepper Mill. Additionally, specific products sold at Costco and Publix stores have been identified as part of this recall.

For Costco, the affected product is the Deli Caesar dressing, while for Publix, the affected product is the Deli Mustard BBQ Sauce.

Salad dressings from several brands were recalled. Here’s a full list, along with the SKU codes:

Italian Salad Dressing: 1 gallon / SKU: 7 67367 00518 4

Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip: 1 gallon / SKU: 7 34730 53243 1

Ventura Caesar Dressing: 2,000 pound / SKU: 00 026700 17360 8

Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing: 1 gallon / SKU: 0 93901 72607 0

Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing: 1 gallon / SKU: 0 93901 78134 5

Caesar Dressing (Costco Service Deli): 23.62 pound / SKU: 0 26700 19376 7

Caesar Dressing (Costco Food Court): 32 pound / SKU: 0 26700 19376 7

Hidden Valley, Buttermilk Ranch: 1 gallon / SKU: 0 26700 19192 3

What states are involved in the recall?

There are seven retail customers across 42 locations in the following states: KY, NH, SC, GA, FL, MN, MI, IL, MD, NJ, NC, WI, NE, VA, MO, LA, PA, IN, WA, CO, OK, AR, KS, TX, OH, ND, OR. Ventura Foods LLC also distributed the product to one customer in Costa Rica.

Quality Control Quest: FDA's Guide to Not Eating Recalled Eats – Refund Edition!

The recall underscores the importance of food safety and the need for rigorous quality control throughout the manufacturing process. Consumers who have purchased these products are advised to check their packaging carefully and to refrain from consuming any affected items. Instead, they should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact the manufacturer directly for more information. For detailed information, updates, and official statements, visit the FDA's website, which provides comprehensive details on the affected products, safety notices, and guidance on steps consumers should take.