State of Washington’s Mount Rushmore Awards for ________
Some people are fortunate to travel the globe.
For those Washington residents who only can travel in-state., on a weekend or week-long driving trip - you’ll find a world-class variety.
We’re fortunate to call this place home.
I’ve been around the state for most of my adult life. Washington is home. Here are my personal Mount Rushmore awards for 14 different categories.
As on the face of Rushmore - there is only room for four awards per topic.
Iconic Landmarks
Mount Rainier
Space Needle
Beverages
Walla Walla Regional Wine - Voted the best wine region in a recent USA TODAY poll.
Coffee Shops - There’s more than just the World Famous Starbucks chain.
Top Cutter (featuring Yakima Hops) Only one example of great beer in our state.
Apple Juice from Treetop - One of the great tastes of America's youth.
Coffee Shops
Camber Coffee in downtown Bellingham - Just went there recently. Top-notch coffee shop experience.
Vivace on Seattle’s Capitol Hill
Seafood Restaurants
Hama Hama Oyster Saloon - Lilliwaup
Salty’s - Seattle’s Alki Beach
Best Drives
North Cascades Highway
Route 9 (Between Mt. Vernon & Lake Stevens)
Whidbey Scenic Isle Way (Route 525 & 20)
North Coulee Corridor Scenic Byway (Route 155)
Hole-in-the-wall Restaurants
Franks Diner - Spokane
Little Cheerful Cafe -Bellingham
Voula’s Offshore Cafe - Seattle
Wild Huckleberry - Wenatchee
Washington Parks
Mount Rainier National Park
Olympic National Park
The Enchantments
North Cascades National Park
Sports
Mariners
Ken Griffey Jr.
Ichiro
Edgar Martinez
Randy Johnson
Seahawks
Steve Largent
Marshawn Lynch
Walter Jones
Bobby Wagner
Coaches
Pete Carroll - Seahawks Superbowl champion head coach
Don James - Brought UW’s football team a National title in 1991
Brian Schmetzer - Two MLS cups and a CONCACAF title add to this lifelong Sounder.
Lou Pinella - To this day, Lou brought the M’s to its highest watermark.
Huskies
Hugh McElhenny (Football - 1950s)
Detlef Schrempf (Basketball - 1980s)
Warren Moon (Football - 1970s)
The 1936 Gold Medal UW Rowing team (The Boys in the Boat!)
Cougars
Klay Thompson (Basketball - 2000s, 2010s)
John Olerud (Baseball - 1980s)
Ron Cey (Baseball - 1960s)
Drew Bledsoe - Football - 1980s, 1990s)
Women athletics (Washington Natives)
JoAnne Carner - Golf champion from the 1970s
Hope Solo - Goalkeeper (Richland HS, UW, USWNT)
Rebecca Twigg - Silver medalist in cycling - 1984 Olympics
Michelle Akers - World Cup champ on the USWNT
Best Washington Athlete - REGARDLESS of sport
John Stockton is one of the NBA’s best point guards. Ever.
Sue Bird - The GOAT of women's basketball
Phil Mahre - Yakima’s World champion and Olympic gold medal skier
Jim Whitaker - First American to summit Everest
