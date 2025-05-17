Parents continually consider their kids when planning their daily schedule.

Some families have the luxury of having their siblings or parents living close by, and it can be an excellent option for time with uncles, aunts, cousins, or grandparents. Not all parents have immediate family close by as an option.

The circumstances vary for parents when they first leave their kids alone.

Sometimes you need to make a quick trip to pick up groceries

You may have a hair appointment.

Or, you have to meet with a client to discuss business over coffee.

Get our free mobile app

Is it illegal to leave them home alone in Washington?

Real life happens.

A babysitter cancels

Another scenario is that you're new to the area and cannot leave your kids with anyone you trust.

What is the age at which kids can be left alone in Washington?

'There is no federal or Washington state law regarding the age at which children may stay home alone or which should require hiring a babysitter. It is recommended that parents take into consideration the skills and maturity of the child. Some children mature sooner than other children.' -Cloudinary

Another source, IMom.com, has a take on the Washington State laws

You need to know your child's maturity level. Although it is not legally required, the recommended age for children to be left alone in Washington is 10.

You must also know if your child can make smart, mature decisions. You can get a good read on your kids by finding out how they feel about staying home alone,