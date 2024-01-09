Two Injured In Three-Vehicle Wreck Near Monitor

Two people have injuries following a three-vehicle accident in Chelan County on Tuesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says the accident happened on U.S. Highways 2/97 just west of Monitor at around 6:45 a.m. when a westbound pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound station wagon, which was then hit by a separate pickup truck that was also eastbound.

The drivers of both pickup trucks, 42-year-old Jose Guerrero-Verona of East Wenatchee and 58-year-old Edward R. Chabot of Leavenworth, were transported to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee with injuries.

Both occupants of the station wagon were uninjured.

Trooper Jeremy Weber says weather was a factor in the crash, which included at least one of the involved vehicles traveling too fast for conditions.

Traffic on the highway was snarled for roughly an hour while the wreckage was cleared and investigators worked the scene.

